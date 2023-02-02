Rishi Sunak has made it past 100 days. Here’s how it’s going

Politics

When your predecessor held the post for 49 days, it really sets the bar low for what can pass as success among your Tory peers. Not that lot in the House of Lords who are all Lefty Remoaner snowflakes (by current government standards) – just your small-p peers hanging around the subsidised bars and victim-blaming trafficked children.

That’s why Wednesday saw a modicum of celebration on the Tory side of the House of Commons at Rishi Sunak reaching a milestone 100 days.

Did the tories just cheer a prime minister managing to make it to 100 days??! — Daviemoo (@Daviemoo) February 1, 2023

Cheers sounding like groans from the Tory benches when it was mentioned Rishi Sunak has reached 100 days in office!! 😬#PMQs — Chris Elmore MP (@CPJElmore) February 1, 2023

He took the opportunity to boast about the achievement in his thread about the glories of Brexit.

In my first 100 days as Prime Minister, that momentum hasn’t slowed – we’re cutting red tape for businesses, levelling up through our freeports, and designing our own, fairer farming system to protect the British countryside. pic.twitter.com/qYgL8IZnO3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 31, 2023

Twitter’s alternative PM summed up their counterpart’s achievements more accurately.

I have now been in office for 100 days!

In that time I have overseen the biggest fall in living standards on record and the highest inflation in 30 years, given Levelling Up money to my own constituency, asked a homeless man what business he was in… 1/3 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 2, 2023

..I have become the only person to be fined for breaking the law as both Chancellor AND Prime Minister, signed up with an NHS GP that I will never use, allowed water companies to carry on filling our rivers with shit for another 27 years… 2/3 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 2, 2023

..I have given ministerial jobs to a bully, a tax cheat and a serial leaker, dressed up in hard hats and hi-vis jackets and pretended to be normal, made five meaningless promises and said I would publish my tax returns but didn't.

Have I missed anything?

3/3 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 2, 2023

We’re not surprised the cheers sounded like groans.

By chance, the backbench 1922 Committee’s celebration of its 100th anniversary (yes, we know – Tory maths) coincided with the PM’s 100 days, allowing him to enjoy a lavish dinner with the handful of people who voted him in.

As Labour languishes almost 30 points ahead in the polls, here’s what tweeters have been saying about Sunak’s century.

1.

Sunak SMASHES Truss's tenure as PM by MORE THAN DOUBLE as he celebrates 100 days in the job and WHY SHOULDN'T HE what a lad — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 2, 2023

2.

A hundred days of Sunak and, like him or not, at least you can say the stench of Tory sleaze has gone away, the cost of living crisis has abated, interest rates have gone down, and industrial disputes have been tactfully resolved. — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) February 2, 2023

3.

Imagine having to write and tweet ridiculous fan fiction about yourself. The job's too big for you. https://t.co/AdDXqpiW2k — Angry_Seagull (@AngrySeagull7) January 31, 2023

4.

Objectively watching @RishiSunak, his first 100 days in office have made it obvious that he is totally unsuitable to be PM with no potential for improvement. — Dr Devra Kay (@LaBloggeuse) February 2, 2023

5.

Rishi Sunak 100 days in office and not one single question answered at #PMQs — Bally clava (@NotJimbowe) February 1, 2023

6.

Is 100 days in a job an achievement? So much so you need to gather colleagues for an event? Waste of taxpayers money and only highlights the lack of progress. Beginning to think he’s being stitched up here. #sunak — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 2, 2023

7.

Quite the record, one that positively SCREAMS integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels#r4today https://t.co/OgdjIZFl4l — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) February 2, 2023

8.

That’s quite the record for your first 100 days Rishi 🙃 pic.twitter.com/67MtSFX4EL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 2, 2023

9.

Water rates rise by 7.5%

British Gas security firm breaking into vulnerable homes to force fit pre-payment meters

Gavin Williamson/Dominic Raab bullying

Suella Braverman rehired 6 days after 6 National Security breeches

Nadhim Zahawi tax magician Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days pic.twitter.com/cby56YqHRg — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) February 2, 2023

10.

Fairly convinced that Sunak, a chatbot with the hair of a Lego Elvis, is a Labour plant. Backed Zahawi long enough to do maximum damage to the Tory rep, then sacked him at the moment calculated to make himself appear feeble. 100 days in, he's proving himself lousy at the job. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 29, 2023

11.

and his dad was a Doctor, so relax, he knows best. https://t.co/eGgiZQMiJN — MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) January 31, 2023

12.

Sunak has hit the "new" target of 100 days in office.

Which,I guess, is certainly an improvement on Truss's 49 days.

Thing is – will he lead the Tories to decisive victory at the next GE ?

Don't think so somehow, given he was rejected as leader by his own Tory members. — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) February 2, 2023

Chris Bryant drew our attention to the bigger picture.

To be fair I’m not sure that I’ve ever managed to start and complete a political project in 100 days. More insightful is probably an analysis of 13 years. That’s Sunak’s real problem, with a collapse in living standards, long-term wage suppression and NHS crisis. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 2, 2023

