Rishi Sunak has made it past 100 days. Here’s how it’s going

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2023

When your predecessor held the post for 49 days, it really sets the bar low for what can pass as success among your Tory peers. Not that lot in the House of Lords who are all Lefty Remoaner snowflakes (by current government standards) – just your small-p peers hanging around the subsidised bars and victim-blaming trafficked children.

That’s why Wednesday saw a modicum of celebration on the Tory side of the House of Commons at Rishi Sunak reaching a milestone 100 days.

He took the opportunity to boast about the achievement in his thread about the glories of Brexit.

Twitter’s alternative PM summed up their counterpart’s achievements more accurately.

We’re not surprised the cheers sounded like groans.

By chance, the backbench 1922 Committee’s celebration of its 100th anniversary (yes, we know – Tory maths) coincided with the PM’s 100 days, allowing him to enjoy a lavish dinner with the handful of people who voted him in.

As Labour languishes almost 30 points ahead in the polls, here’s what tweeters have been saying about Sunak’s century.

Chris Bryant drew our attention to the bigger picture.

