Ever wondered what a baby beaver sounds like when it’s hungry? Wonder no more
We’ve never thought about what noise a beaver makes, never mind a baby one – but we’re very happy to have spotted this TikTok that puts everyone’s curiosity to rest.
It comes courtesy of @greenewildlife, a licensed volunteer wildlife rehabber, and Cypress the baby beaver – nicknamed Diva, for reasons which are about to become clear..
@greenewildlife Baby Beaver Cypress #wildliferescue #beavers #greedygirl ♬ original sound – GreeneWildlife
It turns out that baby beavers are a lot like human babies – hungry and very vocal.
Here’s how TikTok users responded to the – let’s face it – incredibly cute clip.
The video gave a TikTok user named Cat some serious regrets.
It had to be said …
So …did ‘Diva’ get more milk? Of course she did.
@greenewildlife Replying to @nicole_00025 ♬ Break My Stride – Chateau Pop
