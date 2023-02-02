Ever wondered what a baby beaver sounds like when it’s hungry? Wonder no more

Animals

We’ve never thought about what noise a beaver makes, never mind a baby one – but we’re very happy to have spotted this TikTok that puts everyone’s curiosity to rest.

It comes courtesy of @greenewildlife, a licensed volunteer wildlife rehabber, and Cypress the baby beaver – nicknamed Diva, for reasons which are about to become clear..

It turns out that baby beavers are a lot like human babies – hungry and very vocal.

Here’s how TikTok users responded to the – let’s face it – incredibly cute clip.

The video gave a TikTok user named Cat some serious regrets.

It had to be said …

So …did ‘Diva’ get more milk? Of course she did.

READ MORE

This mother chimp finally meeting her baby after two days will have your eyes leaking

Source @greenwildlife Image Screengrab