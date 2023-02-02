Ahead of the Happy Valley finale, enjoy 2 of its stars in this magnificently NSFW clip from a 1980s Brit film classic

Celebrity

We trust that you’re as excited as us about Sunday night’s Happy Valley finale.

Will Tommy Lee Royce finally get his comeuppance? Will Ryan see sense at last? Or will it all go horribly, horribly wrong for Catherine Cawood? We’ll have to wait and see…

To get you in the mood, here’s a wonderful clip from Andrea Dunbar’s brilliant black comedy ‘Rita, Sue and Bob Too’ (1987) in which the title characters are involved in a hugely entertaining (and very sweary) ding-dong in the street.

Bob is played by George Costigan (Nevison Gallagher in Happy Valley), and Rita by Siobhan Finneran (Clare Cartwright, née Cawood, in Happy Valley).

Three minutes of potty-mouthed perfection!

And whilst we’re strolling down Memory Lane, let’s take a left into Coronation Street and check in on the peerless Sarah Lancashire (Raquel in Corrie, Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley) as she gets hammered on cocktails in the Rovers Return with Bet Lynch (played by the marvellous Julie Goodyear)…

Great stuff! Now fingers crossed that there is a happy ending in Happy Valley…