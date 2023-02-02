Pics

A Biblical lesson on the importance of proof reading

david harris. Updated February 2nd, 2023

Even the most experienced proof reader can have an off day and miss somethong glaringly obvious.

To illustrate the point, here’s an excerpt from a church service which definitely could have benefitted from a more thorough inspection…

 

And with this being Twitter, obviously it wasn’t the last Word on the matter…

Amen to that!

Image Unsplash

Source Twitter @drdominee