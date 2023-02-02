A Biblical lesson on the importance of proof reading
Even the most experienced proof reader can have an off day and miss somethong glaringly obvious.
To illustrate the point, here’s an excerpt from a church service which definitely could have benefitted from a more thorough inspection…
#proofreading is important. pic.twitter.com/nDAKiUTUDQ
— Randy Blacketer (@drdominee) January 22, 2023
And with this being Twitter, obviously it wasn’t the last Word on the matter…
1.
Moses should have asked for a word document instead of those stone tablets. They were already saved in the cloud anyways
— Radek (@RadekCdydd) January 22, 2023
2.
Amazed at his Word, the people exclaimed, “actually, PDF is preferable”
— Anna is still healing, please be kind ❤️🩹 (@AnnaIPrimrose1) January 22, 2023
3.
— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) January 22, 2023
4.
Reminds me of this, sorry can’t credit original poster I don’t remember who it was pic.twitter.com/dSE9HaSJsF
— Dean Bullen (@deanbullen) January 23, 2023
5.
Hosanna in Excel sheet…
— Neil Christopher (@EnolaBFC) January 23, 2023
Amen to that!
Image Unsplash
Source Twitter @drdominee