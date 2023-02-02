17 of the month’s funniest and most inventive rare insults to get your 2023 off with a bang
There are insults and there are insults, and then there are ‘rare insults’ which elevate the art of the takedown to a whole new level.
And the year has got off to a particularly lively start, with 17 of last month’s favourites from the corner of Reddit called – you guessed it – ‘rare insults’.
1. ‘Mayo is no joke’
2. ‘Andrew “Gills” Tate
3. ‘Folded up tests’
4 ‘Guess who ?’
6. ‘Bottom rung of the moron ladder’
7. ‘Jordan Peele: Get Out 2’
8. ‘A random dorm mate made this after she caught someone using her microwave’
9.’“interesting” guy gets put in his place’
Article Pages: 1 2