What on earth is going on with this anteater? Have a closer look…

Twitter user @buitengebieden shared a video of an anteater which, it’s fair to say, many people found to be utterly bamboozling.

We admit that it took us longer than a minute to work it out, but how will you fare?

People were understandably perplexed…

It’s still taking me a minute — Aristotle Athari (@air_stotle) January 30, 2023

I still don’t get what’s happening

A two headed creature – one an anteater, one a goat.

Three legs and a peacock tail?

Why is it wearing g shoes? — Lindsay Scott 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇭🇲 (@linsinoz) January 29, 2023

Lmaao i tought the dude had 2 heads took me 5 mins to make sure i was tripping — Fabio Top G (🪙,🕸) (@FabioCamal) January 29, 2023

They could at least try to make these star wars creatures believable — But my name is blank (@twittarossi) January 29, 2023

So have you worked out what is going on? In case you haven’t, here is the rather marvellous and intriguing truth behind the video…

TIL anteaters have giant, terrifying foreclaws that look like the head of a different creature and I feel like maybe we should have talked about that more?? pic.twitter.com/jLmiZ1cmYX — M. Kelly (@contranymic1) January 29, 2023

People were rather grateful for the explanation…

I’m sooo glad you explained that. Even so, I still had to watch several times before I stopped seeing the other animal. Incredible 😄 — Nicky Lamb (@LittleLambkin) January 29, 2023

Thank you!! I’ve watched that video about 20 times and still couldn’t work it out. — Stephen Graham (@StevieG_81) January 29, 2023

So there you have it. You learn something new every day etc…

