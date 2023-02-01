Animals

What on earth is going on with this anteater? Have a closer look…

david harris. Updated February 1st, 2023

Twitter user @buitengebieden shared a video of an anteater which, it’s fair to say, many people found to be utterly bamboozling.

We admit that it took us longer than a minute to work it out, but how will you fare?

People were understandably perplexed…

1.

2.

3.

4.

So have you worked out what is going on? In case you haven’t, here is the rather marvellous and intriguing truth behind the video…

5.

People were rather grateful for the explanation…

6.

7.

So there you have it. You learn something new every day etc…

READ MORE

The confusing perspective caused by these dancers’ outfits will melt your brain even though you know what’s going on

Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab