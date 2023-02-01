17 hobbies that send out immediate red flags

Life

A Redditor named u/LuiShirosagi20 posted a question on r/AskReddit, because that’s what it’s there for.

What hobby is an immediate red flag?

It got us wondering if LuiShirosagi20 saves their own nail clippings to make collages, or something, but it got everyone else answering the question.

1.

Collecting alcoholic beverage containers.

coporate

2.

Hollywood/celebrity/sports worship. Like, fine if you are a fan but if everything in your life is Starwars themed, Kim Kardashian themed, or NY Yankee themed I don’t think we will be compatible.

SquarePegRoundWorld

3.

4.

My older brother once said his hobby is smoking (cigarettes). Not sure if that’s a red flag or just sad.

DaBorger

5.

I don’t mind if you’re into astrology just for fun/jokes, but if you actually believe it, yikes.

uceenk

6.

Killing for sport.

LTad_2108

7.

Roadkill taxidermy.

Alien-eggs

8.

Collecting WW2 memorabilia but only from the German side.

OK-Consideration8864

9.