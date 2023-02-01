This politest of notes about a neighbour’s unfortunate sex show was simply perfect

Life

Fortunately we’ve never found ourselves in this position – either receiving a note like this or having to write one.

But you don’t need first hand experience to understand just how tricky it must be to know precisely what to write. And this particularly ‘thoughtful neighbour’ surely nails it.

‘My friend got this concerned note through her letterbox this morning,’ said River_Song_ who shared it over on Reddit.

Beautifully put.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Seems like a kind notice really. Nothing harsh, just a “ya Know, people can see ya, if u care” lol.’

awoodby ‘Yeah helping [them] with their silhouetiquette.’

TannedCroissant ‘Honestly, I’d appreciate the note. Didn’t know my curtains were so sheer until I went to the store one night and left my light on. Would have appreciated this.’

RukkiaStar ‘Next day they put on an elaborate shadow-puppet show there instead.’

Sixhaunt ‘Tell ‘em to respond Austin powers style, pull a tennis racket out of her ass, smoke bomb goes off. The full monty.’

Vybrofly06 ‘This is really the only suitable response.’

bervin0021

And finally, this …

‘The thing is … ‘Nobody has lived in unit 40 since the Smithenheimer family murder of 2016.’

willieoshady

