This hilarious sheet music fail was made even better by everyone’s reaction

This most unfortunate sheet music fail is a classic of the ‘you had one job …’ genre.

But it’s elevated to a whole new level by everyone’s fabulous reaction.

‘Not ideal,’ said petey_wheatstraw_99 who shared it over on Reddit.

Thought she was going to close the lid for a second or two there. How they all kept going on … 10/10!

‘They handled it well.’

Mesoposty ‘You are supposed to feed the piano before the concert!’

FlashOfTheBlade77 ‘I love how the pianist herself took it very lightly with smiling and all.’

Fickle-Initiative-81 ‘I mean, it’s not like she doesn’t know the music. You learn the songs front to back as you rehearse them hundreds of times, the sheet music is just a safety net.’

fruitmask ‘I really thought she was gonna smack the pianists fingers by accident with that cover looking for the sheet. I could almost hear the pianist giving a loud Tom scream in my head … but alas.’

void0079 ‘What a comeback though!’

Luther_Whitney ‘Love how the violinist held out that note so they could catch up at the end.’

Source Reddit u/petey_wheatstraw_99