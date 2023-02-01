News

Richard Madeley spoke to a teaching union leader like a child and ended up schooled

John Plunkett. Updated February 1st, 2023

As you’ll already be aware, teachers in England and Wales were taking part in industrial action on Wednesday in the first national strike since 2016.

More than 100,000 staff were expected to take part, according to the the National Education Union (NEU), on a day that also saw walkouts by university staff, civil servants, train and bus drivers.

Over on Good Morning Britain – stick with us, please – Richard Madeley wanted to know why parents couldn’t have more advance notice of the strike action.

And he asked NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney in the most patronising, condescending way possible.

Which made it all the more satisfying when the presenter was schooled into next week.

The look on Susanna Reid’s face surely says it all.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth