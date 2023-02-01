Richard Madeley spoke to a teaching union leader like a child and ended up schooled

News

As you’ll already be aware, teachers in England and Wales were taking part in industrial action on Wednesday in the first national strike since 2016.

More than 100,000 staff were expected to take part, according to the the National Education Union (NEU), on a day that also saw walkouts by university staff, civil servants, train and bus drivers.

Over on Good Morning Britain – stick with us, please – Richard Madeley wanted to know why parents couldn’t have more advance notice of the strike action.

And he asked NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney in the most patronising, condescending way possible.

Which made it all the more satisfying when the presenter was schooled into next week.

Richard Madeley might not like the fact that individual workers don’t have to tell their employers if they’ll be taking strike action, but they don’t have to. Solidarity with all teachers on strike today@cyclingkev on #GMB this morning. pic.twitter.com/OysK80lqj5 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 1, 2023

The look on Susanna Reid’s face surely says it all.

Richard Madeley is an absolute disgrace.

The way he spoke to the teachers union rep was patronising childish and showed total disrespect.

Put him into isolation to learn some manners!#SupportTheStrikes — Stormzy💙 (@Nurseborisbash) February 1, 2023

Wow what a fucking prick Richard Madeley is, so bloody patronising and just downright rude. Thinks he’s a pound shop Piers Morgan #gmb #GoodMorningBritain — 🐈🪴🍄✨Pickle✨🍄🪴🐈 (@FlopsyPickle) February 1, 2023

Richard Madeley talking to a teachers’ union rep like he’s about to send an errant pupil to detention. pic.twitter.com/UVSxiadYbw — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) February 1, 2023

I would fully support Richard Madeley going on strike –

On holiday

On suspension

On retirement

On paternity leave

On sick leave

On anything but my television @GMB — Robert Sweeney 🌹💙 (@BobJSweeney) February 1, 2023

To conclude …

There’s a certain beauty in watching Richard Madeley being educated by teachers this morning on #GMB. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) February 1, 2023

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth