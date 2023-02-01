It’s February again and no-one nails the worst month like this annual video treat

Videos

It’s been seven years now since Kevin Killeen made this two-minute diatribe about February, the worst month of the year.

And it’s become a tradition that it goes viral again at this time of the year, for reasons which will hopefully be obvious. And this year was no different.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, then no doubt you’ll want to enjoy it again. And again.

the worst month of the year starts next week and this is still the best video on the internet pic.twitter.com/vV73ZF3ocC — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 26, 2023

Nails it like no other.

it’s impossible to not smile while watching this — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 26, 2023

I am crying laughing, but also crying, because I absolutely feel this deep in my winter’s bone. — Heather Joelle Boneparth (@averagejoelle) January 26, 2023

It’s one of my favorite videos ever made it’s brilliant. Something great happened here but it’s over — Shannon Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) January 27, 2023

It’s dark months like these that we’re grateful for Kevin’s whimsical musings around the newsroom. ❄️😌 — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) January 27, 2023

And you can follow Kevin Killeen on Twitter over here.

Source Twitter @kmoxnews Twitter @apbenven