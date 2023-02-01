Videos

It’s February again and no-one nails the worst month like this annual video treat

John Plunkett. Updated February 1st, 2023

It’s been seven years now since Kevin Killeen made this two-minute diatribe about February, the worst month of the year.

And it’s become a tradition that it goes viral again at this time of the year, for reasons which will hopefully be obvious. And this year was no different.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, then no doubt you’ll want to enjoy it again. And again.

Nails it like no other.

And you can follow Kevin Killeen on Twitter over here.

Source Twitter @kmoxnews Twitter @apbenven