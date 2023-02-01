People have been sharing the funny reasons they were sacked – 18 favourites

Life

With the long overdue sacking of Nadhim Zahawi from government, people’s thoughts turned to what it takes to lose a job. A lot less than it took for Zahawi to lose his, seems to be the consensus.

Composer and Twitter legend, Nick Harvey, recounted one dismissal and invited others to post their sacking anecdotes.

Have you ever been sacked? I was once fired from my local Co-op for refusing to sell a very old lady (she can’t have been a day younger than ninety) a bottle of wine because she didn’t have any I.D. I thought I was being charmingly hilarious. I now see that I was being a dick. — Nick Harvey🦒 (@mrnickharvey) January 29, 2023

Twitter stepped up.

1.

Was asked to make cards for the number of items customers took into the dressing room, 1-5. Used my coloured pencils and made each one a little work of art. Sacked for not being serious about the job. — Lorelei King❤ (@LoreleiKing) January 29, 2023

2.

Worked in a book wholesale warehouse collating orders for bookshops. Got caught once too often slipping off to the loo to have a little read whenever I picked up a book that looked interesting. — Chris Floyd (@chrisfloyduk) January 29, 2023

3.

I got “let go” from my paper round when it was discovered that a racoon had taken half of my papers whilst I slept and dumped them in a nearby field. (It was one of those free papers I had to deliver about 200 million in half an hour). — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) January 29, 2023

4.

sacked from being an altar boy for laughing when the other altar boy farted during mass — DavidGArnold (@DavidGArnold) January 29, 2023

5.

1980's, not so much H&S in the building trade but I got sacked 15 minutes into a new job for being quite drunk from the night/early morning before. To be fair, for 8am I was quite pissed — Martin Lacey (@martindlacey) January 29, 2023

6.

I waitressed in college. Had the same shifts so long I didn’t look at the schedule anymore. So I went to an Indigo Girls concert, came back the next day and was fired for not showing up. Looking back they had wanted to fire me. Happy it was an amazing show — Karlynpon (@Karlynpon) January 29, 2023

7.

I was sacked from an envelope stuffing job for not having the right attitude…TO STUFF FUCKING ENVELOPES — iamandymac (@iamandymac) January 29, 2023

8.

Got sacked from my Saturday job at a butchers for not selling the not so nice bacon first, and giving the customers the bacon they pointed to — mad hatter (@FunKnittedHats) January 29, 2023

9.