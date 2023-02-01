Life

People have been sharing the funny reasons they were sacked – 18 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2023

With the long overdue sacking of Nadhim Zahawi from government, people’s thoughts turned to what it takes to lose a job. A lot less than it took for Zahawi to lose his, seems to be the consensus.

Composer and Twitter legend, Nick Harvey, recounted one dismissal and invited others to post their sacking anecdotes.

Twitter stepped up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2