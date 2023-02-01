17 people who want to hit rewind and start 2023 again from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit

Life

It feels like it’s been a long year already and it’s only just turned February.

But if you’re glad to see the back of January, it’s nothing compared to how these people felt about saying goodbye to the year’s longest month.

1. ‘Used a bit too much woodglue to secure the hook to the door. Came back to it dried like this’

2. ‘Right before I left the trampoline park, I put back on my blue shoes. It wasn’t until I got home I realized I didn’t wear my blue shoes to the trampoline park.’

3. ‘Hopefully you’re having a better day than I am’

4. ‘Been stuck on a train for 12 hours, alone, due to weather’

5. ‘My wife said she heard a noise in the laundry room’



6. ‘A generous tip for someone working at a restaurant’



7. ‘Knocked a bottle over and it landed perfectly upside down without the cap. How Do I pick it up now without spilling everything lol?’



8. ‘Broke my hand two days ago, was supposed to have surgery today but the hand specialist broke his leg skiing’



9. ‘Added the birthday candles while the brownies were still warm and they melted, ruining the whole dish’



