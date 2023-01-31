The only explanation of UK meal names you need

Entertainment

American TikToker in the UK, @niosol, often shares videos about things she’s noticed about living in England, like this take on watching scheduled TV.

Two words – Happy Valley. Just saying.

In one post, she talked about the inconsistency of the names people have for their meals.

It came to the attention of popular TikToker, author and expert on keeping things both clean and thrifty, Ann Russell. Her explanation was a thing of beauty.

‘Breakfast is always breakfast – in the morning, unless it’s at a wedding, in which case it’s after the couple have got married. Lunch is usually at lunchtime, anywhere between 12 o’clock and about half past three. Then you have afternoon tea, which is usually about 4, but it could be a bit earlier or a bit later. And then you have dinner, which could also be called high tea or just plain tea – and sometimes, it’s called supper. And then you have supper, which sometimes is a meal that’s after dinner, but sometimes it’s a meal you have that’s also called dinner and also called tea. It’s quite easy.’

It’s like ‘Who’s on first base?’

Here’s what TikTok users thought.

And in the north they call lunch, dinner and dinner…they call that tea.

MrZiricote

When I was living in the UK it took me 6 months to figure out “tea” meant dinner. It’s just a hot drink here. Lol.

Kelsey

I don’t understand… So it’s like 5 meals a day or 3?

Brittany

I’ve been wondering about this! Thank you for explaining that!

Erin

Sounds good to me.

Gigi

😂 “it’s quite simple”

A Collins

Just call every meal dinner, problem solved.

SoFakingTikTok

Someone named Jake Dorr asked –

🤨 What about second breakfast?

via Gfycat

