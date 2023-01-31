This 1970s ‘crash diet’ for women is quite the thing

Life

In our experience, faddy diets are notoriously difficult to stick to. However, this one published in a 1977 edition of ‘Vogue’ may be somewhat easier to follow than the rest.

Obviously, it could work out to be rather heavy on the wallet and it’s of no use at all for those taking part in ‘Dry January’.

“Crash Diet” for women published by Vogue in 1977. pic.twitter.com/zEtBDMrJCG — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 23, 2023

It’s fair to say that Twitter users had mixed feelings about the booze ‘n’ eggs diet plan…

in other words, you’re starving but you don’t remember cuz you’re drunk. — Myrza (@SMG012275) January 23, 2023

this is the greatest diet of all time — Phil Hasenkamp (@icythein) January 23, 2023

I would be toasted by the time hubby came home. — Persepolis (@Persepo41436618) January 23, 2023

I did this diet. I lost work, not weight. — Elle Bert 🤷🏼‍♀️💭🦖 (@steaminelle) January 23, 2023

That’s my diet just without the egg and steak. — TRyan (@Tryansea) January 23, 2023

Doctor , I need the same prescription please 😁😁😁 just replace white wine with red please 🍷 — Alex Atamaniuc (@alex_atam) January 23, 2023

Not me thinking I should go on this diet 🫠 https://t.co/wGDGpbGqUl — Ace Associate Morgan Stringer (@MoString) January 24, 2023

You may not lose any weight, but you’d certainly be beyond caring…

Source @historyinmemes Image @historyinmemes