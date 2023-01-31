‘How different generations arrive at people’s houses’ will make you feel seen

Entertainment

It’s wise to be wary of giving too much credence to generational stereotypes – especially if they link levels of avocado consumption to home ownership, but comedian Jake Lambert has noticed a divide that’s making people feel seen.

Here’s his theory.

How different generations arrive at people’s houses pic.twitter.com/CAcDwzgAfp — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) January 29, 2023

You’ve basically got Boomers, who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7 o’clock in the morning, and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram, carrying out a house raid.

Jake’s very funny sketch has clearly resonated with tweeters, picking up well over 130,000 views in less than two full days – and garnering comments like these.

I don't generally buy into these generational stereotypes but sometimes they're completely right https://t.co/kd9SkBTbbS — Mumblin' Deaf Ro (@MumblinDeafRo) January 29, 2023

GenX checking in…the fact that our GenZ kids didn't make plans days in advance was a point of contention in our house for many years. The horror that they just wanted to show up at a friend's house without notice, without arranging it was unconscionable. Make plans, Kids! https://t.co/okswJOO3Ck — Amber ☥ ૐ शांति ᐰ‍☠️ (@Na0sGlass) January 29, 2023

I FEEL VERY SEEN — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 29, 2023

As a millennial I have to say pic.twitter.com/uGwc34Rwrt — (@BenitoHepton) January 29, 2023

So true. My boomer parents love showing up unannounced at houses and will not only knock on the door but peer through windows and wander round the back of the house as well. My wife and I (Xillenials) will have a visit in the Outlook Calendar about four months ahead of time. — MattinWoolwich (@MattWWoolwich) January 29, 2023

Gen X can confirm this guy has done his research! https://t.co/09MGryhqJO — aunticles (@k8marsh) January 28, 2023

Here’s some excellent advice from @NickMotown, who knows about these things as he is, himself, a very funny man.

Jake is very funny. Annoyingly so, the bastard. Have a follow if you don’t already https://t.co/MEgQU1fmt5 — Jason (@NickMotown) January 30, 2023

You can do just that on Twitter – obviously – as well as TikTok and Facebook or you may even be able to see him live.

