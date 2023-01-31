Entertainment

‘How different generations arrive at people’s houses’ will make you feel seen

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2023

It’s wise to be wary of giving too much credence to generational stereotypes – especially if they link levels of avocado consumption to home ownership, but comedian Jake Lambert has noticed a divide that’s making people feel seen.

Here’s his theory.

You’ve basically got Boomers, who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7 o’clock in the morning, and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram, carrying out a house raid.

Jake’s very funny sketch has clearly resonated with tweeters, picking up well over 130,000 views in less than two full days – and garnering comments like these.

Here’s some excellent advice from @NickMotown, who knows about these things as he is, himself, a very funny man.

You can do just that on Twitter – obviously – as well as TikTok and Facebook or you may even be able to see him live.

