16+ things people are saying about Brexit on its third anniversary

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2023

On the 31st of January 2020, the UK officially left the EU, although the main transition period would continue until the 31st of December that year.

While one of Boris Johnson‘s favourite answers to every question, related or not, was that he’d ‘Got Brexit Done’, negotiations are still taking place, particularly over what should happen with regard to Northern Ireland’s trade.

It’s a good job all those fantastic technological solutions exist to remove the need for borders.

The cost to the UK economy has been shown to be catastrophic, and as for the promised benefits …

On this third anniversary, however, the Conservatives, who campaigned on the basis of sensing people were weary of the discourse and promised an ‘oven-ready deal’, posted this –

A lot of people had broadly the same response – ‘Good of you to accept the blame.’

It wasn’t all they had to say on the matter.

