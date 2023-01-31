16+ things people are saying about Brexit on its third anniversary

Politics

On the 31st of January 2020, the UK officially left the EU, although the main transition period would continue until the 31st of December that year.

While one of Boris Johnson‘s favourite answers to every question, related or not, was that he’d ‘Got Brexit Done’, negotiations are still taking place, particularly over what should happen with regard to Northern Ireland’s trade.

It’s a good job all those fantastic technological solutions exist to remove the need for borders.

The cost to the UK economy has been shown to be catastrophic, and as for the promised benefits …

We left EU 3 years ago today & #Bregret is higher than ever. No wonder, with trade down 15%, investment down 13%, soaring food inflation, tax revenue down £40bn. Our economy, society & environment are being held hostage by #Brexit ideologues, yet MPs are too scared to call it out — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 31, 2023

Listening to Daniel Hannan's list of Brexit achievements on Radio 4: vaccines, Ukraine, deregulation, Australian trade deals. They're either false, irrelevant, actively self-harming or meaningless. After three years, they have nothing to show for all their nonsense. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 31, 2023

Good grief. It’s actually less depressing when they refuse to list the ‘benefits’. https://t.co/ca0SaSsogv — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 31, 2023

On this third anniversary, however, the Conservatives, who campaigned on the basis of sensing people were weary of the discourse and promised an ‘oven-ready deal’, posted this –

We got Brexit done. We’re seizing the opportunities of Brexit to deliver on your priorities. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3zMn81GwMX — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 31, 2023

A lot of people had broadly the same response – ‘Good of you to accept the blame.’

I mean, top marks for owning it. Yes, yes, it was us who soiled the bed. See that steaming mess. We did it. https://t.co/GKCWixkx17 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 31, 2023

This is like Will Smith putting out an advert to remind everyone he slapped Chris Rock. https://t.co/KWhZJBOoog — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) January 31, 2023

cool way of reminding everyone who's to blame https://t.co/8ZpTJTY9z8 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 31, 2023

The UK is expected to be the only major economy to shrink in 2023. Hip hip….HOORAY!!! https://t.co/BBseZJYgvL — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) January 31, 2023

I'd like to report some false advertising @ASA_UK https://t.co/IZ0iB55zbO — Emily Munro (@ellomunro) January 31, 2023

It wasn’t all they had to say on the matter.

Rishi Sunak to outline all of the UK’s achievements in the three years since we left the EU, in what experts are calling the most important 45 seconds of his career. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 31, 2023

Claiming Brexit will ultimately be beneficial is like anticipating the saving you'll make on shoes after having shot yourself in both feet. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) January 31, 2023

3 years of Brexit and still the only tangible benefit is Tim Martin being forced to sell off loads of Wetherspoons — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 31, 2023

I’ve written a book called ‘The good things about Brexit’. It has no pages and it’s yours for £45 — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) January 30, 2023

big fan of Jacob Rees-Mogg doing the media round to say bullying allegations against Dominic Raab are "snowflakey" and a benefit of Brexit is "cheaper insurance on lawn mowers" because you can hear that Tory poll rating drop even lower 👏 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 31, 2023

here is a screenshot from one of Rishi Sunak’s campaign video if you want to know how brexit is going pic.twitter.com/gLYmipyzcT — Rose Schmits, Trans Kiln Witch™ (@RoseSchmits) January 31, 2023

