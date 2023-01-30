Whoever dreamt up this photo to clear Prince Andrew’s name – what were you thinking?

News

CW – sexual abuse references.

We all surely remember Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitliss, which he gave to refute accusations by Virginia Giuffre of historic sexual abuse. With his unsubstantiated Pizza express alibi and unbelievable claims of being unable to sweat, it only served to make matters worse.

Of course, the prince categorically denies any wrongdoing and has not been convicted of, or even tried for, anything. In fact, he is currently, according to reports, attempting to find a way to claw back the £12 million he paid Virginia Giuffre to avoid a civil court case in the United States.

One lifeline has been thrown by *checks notes* convicted sex trafficker Gislaine Maxwell, live from prison, who insists a photo of the prince and his accuser has been faked.

A second lifeline is this photo in the Telegraph, which – astonishingly – has not been faked.

TELEGRAPH: The photo that ‘clears Duke’ over bath sex #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lVpkcKol2q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 27, 2023

We need a closer look at that.

Perhaps the Telegraph was at the cinema the night of the interview, and every night since, because only complete ignorance of the history of Prince Adrew’s alibis/excuses (delete as appropriate) could account for clearing that for publishing.

The suggestion that the bath was too small for sexual activity received all the scorn it deserved – as well as a certain amount of justified fury.

What’s worse… That people think this clears Prince Andrew of any wrongdoing? That The Telegraph cleared this for print? pic.twitter.com/HeyS6L3MCT — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 28, 2023

wait so Prince Andrew's defence has gone from "I was in a Pizza Express in Woking" to "this man in a Prince Andrew facemask doesn't quite fit in the bathtub" hmm not sure that's gonna fly mate — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 28, 2023

You can clearly got two people in that bath and all you’ve done is raised the issue of Prince Andrew again pic.twitter.com/GFAc83bKxZ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 28, 2023

Prince Andrew, whatever you're paying that PR team, double it and add a nought, your former highness. — Julia Raeside 💙 (@JNRaeside) January 28, 2023

Feel bad for presidencies, who will never know the quiet dignity of strapping a magazine to two people’s faces and cramming them into a bath to try to prove a Prince isn’t a sex offender https://t.co/mEKqzXF8bf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 28, 2023

Guys, I have had a really exhausting two years. Trying to live up to my expectations for myself and really need a new job that requires the smallest amount of effort or sense or skill. Is Prince Andrew looking for a new PR a person. The bar is so low it is on the ground. — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) January 28, 2023

Prince Andrew couldn’t have had sexual activity with a teenage Virginia Giuffre because there wasn’t enough room in the bath. That’s right up there with pizza express and sweating. pic.twitter.com/xOo1FblDmy — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) January 28, 2023

tfw your editor tells you to wear print-outs of Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre on your face and go sit in a bathtub pic.twitter.com/ZutjAY3mqr — Chaminda Jayanetti (@cjayanetti) January 28, 2023

