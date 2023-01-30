Life

21 ‘tastefully offensive’ tweets that hilariously capture the way we live now

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2023

There’s a rather marvellous Instagram account called ‘tastefully offensive’ that collects tweets that perfectly capture the way we live now.

Or, in its own words, it showcases the ‘the true memeing of life’.

And these 21 tweets surely sum it up best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

11.

Article Pages: 1 2