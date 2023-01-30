21 ‘tastefully offensive’ tweets that hilariously capture the way we live now

Life

There’s a rather marvellous Instagram account called ‘tastefully offensive’ that collects tweets that perfectly capture the way we live now.

Or, in its own words, it showcases the ‘the true memeing of life’.

And these 21 tweets surely sum it up best.

1.

getting botox not for aging reasons but to stop my face from being able to react to things before my brain gets a chance to weigh in — nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) October 24, 2022

2.

no I did not “let myself go.” it happened without my consent actually — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) December 27, 2021

3.

groceries vs. eating out are starting to look the same in pricing at this point. — tall spice (@bigbodybae) February 9, 2022

4.

I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t have any more passwords left in me. — Doc McStuffins (@doctuh_p) September 14, 2021

5.

Tea:

– calming

– many flavours

– the answer to all problems Coffee:

– Anxiety Juice™

– 3 heartbeats for the price of 1

– more than 4 cups and you can talk to electricity — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) September 13, 2019

6.

My first hour of watching baking shows on Netflix: these people are so talented, how do they pick a winner? My 23rd hour: idc how good her fondant work is, if kathy doesn’t add more buttercream to that mixture her consistency is going to be all off and her cake pops will be shit — Dale Elliott (@ChevyElliott) December 9, 2018

7.

Just heard someone turn down after-work plans because they have an avocado at home that’s about to go bad — Max Lockie (@staphwriter) January 10, 2023

8.

gonna start carrying around little heart stickers to physically stick on people when I want them to know I’m done with our conversation but don’t want to be rude, just like I do via text — jordan (@jordan_stratton) October 30, 2022

9.

just picked up a rubber band that had been in the same spot on my bedroom floor for a month. absolutely incredible to see what i’m capable of when i give it my all — charlie (@chunkbardey) February 1, 2021

10.

I’m pretending to be a hot girl on tinder so I can match with my roomate and tell him Im coming over so he’ll clean the apartment — Austin Locke (@austinlockedup) September 29, 2019

11.