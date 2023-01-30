What’s your stupidest injury? – Can it beat these 21?

Round Ups

They say there are no accidents, but I didn’t deliberately shut the car door on my own head, so what do they know?

When VeryBritishProblems posed a question about stupid injuries, we were happy to discover there are lots of others out there being clumsy, too.

It wasn’t quite this guy …

via Gfycat

But it came close a couple of times.

1.

I broke my nose on a banister in the process of picking up a Filofax from the foot of the stairs — Rachel Johnson (@RachelSJohnson) January 27, 2023

2.

I could hardly move as my muscles hurt so bad after wrapping my Christmas presents — Zoe Clark-Coates MBE (@ClarkCoates) January 27, 2023

3.

Strained ligaments in my left thumb taking off a particularly tight pair of socks. pic.twitter.com/u027cD7iOC — Scott Standing (@standingscott) January 27, 2023

4.

I got a rugby boot to the face which made my lip bleed.

It was my own rugby boot.

Which I had been holding, until I slipped & landed on my back, watching the boot arc through the air in slow motion then hit my face.

This was about 20 mins before the game started. In a corridor. — Ashles (@Ashles3000) January 27, 2023

5.

I did my back in drinking tea. To be fair, it was a big mug. pic.twitter.com/pggLBkBf4O — Lianne (@LianneAdele) January 27, 2023

6.

Despite knowing it was broken, I allowed a sash window to drop at full speed onto my fingers. I yelled to my mum for help, but not being able to reach the volume on the amp, I had to wait until the end of Mahler 5 before she heard me. — Muff (@muffter51) January 27, 2023

7.

I had to get an ambulance (there for the marathon runners) to hospital after the Brighton marathon because id sat so long watching it while eating tapas that I rolled my ankle when I got up https://t.co/3JS39TU0rO — Natalie Kate M (@Natalie_KateM) January 27, 2023

8.

I locked myself in a train loo and, in a frantic attempt to free myself, accidebtally dislodged the stainless steel tissue holder which clonked down my head. Still have a huge lump on my head. https://t.co/ii4JuwGkBn — Heather. (@LuckyErica3) January 27, 2023

9.

Broke my leg chasing a bit of wood down a hill https://t.co/cHNSdSCrr0 — kurt (@Arcizzle) January 27, 2023

10.

Exploding baked potato burning my face . — James (@jimstephenwall) January 27, 2023

11.