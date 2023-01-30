What’s your stupidest injury? – Can it beat these 21?
They say there are no accidents, but I didn’t deliberately shut the car door on my own head, so what do they know?
When VeryBritishProblems posed a question about stupid injuries, we were happy to discover there are lots of others out there being clumsy, too.
It wasn’t quite this guy …
But it came close a couple of times.
1.
I broke my nose on a banister in the process of picking up a Filofax from the foot of the stairs
— Rachel Johnson (@RachelSJohnson) January 27, 2023
2.
I could hardly move as my muscles hurt so bad after wrapping my Christmas presents
— Zoe Clark-Coates MBE (@ClarkCoates) January 27, 2023
3.
Strained ligaments in my left thumb taking off a particularly tight pair of socks. pic.twitter.com/u027cD7iOC
— Scott Standing (@standingscott) January 27, 2023
4.
I got a rugby boot to the face which made my lip bleed.
It was my own rugby boot.
Which I had been holding, until I slipped & landed on my back, watching the boot arc through the air in slow motion then hit my face.
This was about 20 mins before the game started. In a corridor.
— Ashles (@Ashles3000) January 27, 2023
5.
I did my back in drinking tea. To be fair, it was a big mug. pic.twitter.com/pggLBkBf4O
— Lianne (@LianneAdele) January 27, 2023
6.
Despite knowing it was broken, I allowed a sash window to drop at full speed onto my fingers.
I yelled to my mum for help, but not being able to reach the volume on the amp, I had to wait until the end of Mahler 5 before she heard me.
— Muff (@muffter51) January 27, 2023
7.
I had to get an ambulance (there for the marathon runners) to hospital after the Brighton marathon because id sat so long watching it while eating tapas that I rolled my ankle when I got up https://t.co/3JS39TU0rO
— Natalie Kate M (@Natalie_KateM) January 27, 2023
8.
I locked myself in a train loo and, in a frantic attempt to free myself, accidebtally dislodged the stainless steel tissue holder which clonked down my head. Still have a huge lump on my head. https://t.co/ii4JuwGkBn
— Heather. (@LuckyErica3) January 27, 2023
9.
Broke my leg chasing a bit of wood down a hill https://t.co/cHNSdSCrr0
— kurt (@Arcizzle) January 27, 2023
10.
Exploding baked potato burning my face .
— James (@jimstephenwall) January 27, 2023
11.
I dislocated my shoulder by cheering when I heard a song I loved. I was also on a bike. https://t.co/IJDBRWlmOz
— Mari | (@HFlemson) January 27, 2023