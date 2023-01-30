Nadhim Zahawi’s letter to the PM is as unapologetic as it gets – 15 NOs to the Right

Politics

As news broke on Sunday morning of Nadhim Zahawi’s long overdue departure from government, most people learnt of the development via media outlets tweeting the Prime Minister’s letter to his newly demoted colleague.

Full letter from PM to Nadhim Zahawi here 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Eq7hthA8cL — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 29, 2023

There’s quite a leap from –

‘(I)t is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code.’

to

‘As you leave, you should be extremely proud of your wide-ranging achievements in government over the last five years.’

Zahawi’s swift response blew his own trumpet loudly enough to get him an audition with the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band.

“I take particular pride in two achievements in government. First, the vaccine rollout …The second was my role in the mourning period for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

He also made an apology, but not the one people might have expected.

“I am concerned, however, about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks. I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them.”

What the letter lacked was any kind of apology to the PM, other MPs or the general public for threatening to sue reporters for stating facts, being ‘careless’ with his tax affairs – oh, and seven breaches of the Ministerial Code.

Tweeters weren’t impressed.

1.

At least Nadhim Zahawi is leaving with honour, by not apologising, showing no remorse, bragging about his achievements and blaming the media. https://t.co/u6cDJH1fye — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 29, 2023

2.

You’d think with all those paragraphs on how great you are you’d find room for “and sorry about the whole tax thing” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 29, 2023

3.

Zahawi seems to be the hardest word — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) January 29, 2023

4.

The habit of MPs to leave in disgrace but write a little letter about their best bits is wild. Imagine if we all did it. ‘So sorry I got drunk at the office do and did a wee in that pot plant – I *know* HR have to sack me. But remember the project I managed in 2007. Nailed that.’ — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) January 29, 2023

5.

Nadhim Zahawi attacking the media for getting him sacked is me blaming IKEA for every time I’ve stubbed my toe on a £7 coffee table. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 29, 2023

6.

I’m with you, Nadz. Can’t even commit colossal fucking tax fraud in public office these days without being a victim of cancel culture. Solidarity, comrade. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) January 29, 2023

7.

Nadhim Zahawi explains how he arrived in this country “speaking no English”. All these years later and he still hasn’t learned how to say “I’m sorry. https://t.co/oXe0UinLuS — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 29, 2023

8.

Unless there is a second page it would appear that Mr Zahawi feels he has done nothing he needs to apologise for. https://t.co/cnmpzVGE1v — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 29, 2023

9.

Me searching for an apology in this pic.twitter.com/TpROBXwhcy — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) January 29, 2023

10.

Nothing about “sorry for being caught and threatening to sue the people who caught me? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 29, 2023

11.

"I'm sorry you've fired me because I'm too good at rolling out vaccines and mourning the queen. Anyway, the press are scum." https://t.co/4yFaIox54V — Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) January 29, 2023

12.

I’ve always found Nadhim Zahawi to be pleasant and personable, and actually pretty competent and non-partisan… but this is such a tone deaf letter. Self aggrandising, vain, deflecting. There’s not even a hint of an apology here. https://t.co/N8R21NoZj1 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 29, 2023

13.

Live scene of Nadhim Zahawi blaming the media for exposing his tax avoidance. pic.twitter.com/cWRyaJXcM6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 29, 2023

14.

“I’ve been utterly fantastic, it’s the press what’s at fault here for reporting on my dodgy tax shenanigans!” Good bloody riddance, don’t let the door burst your ego on the way out. https://t.co/mmcEQC5VcH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 29, 2023

15.

“Your honour, the real villains in this case were the police officers who were loitering outside the bank as I left with the £5m, and who had no right to speak to me so rudely” https://t.co/P4atYABv5C — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) January 29, 2023

It’s a little late for Zahawi, but here’s some pertinent advice from James O’Brien.

Zahawi will regret that letter. Never press ‘send’ when emotions are high. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 29, 2023

