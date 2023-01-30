Politics

Nadhim Zahawi’s letter to the PM is as unapologetic as it gets – 15 NOs to the Right

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2023

As news broke on Sunday morning of Nadhim Zahawi’s long overdue departure from government, most people learnt of the development via media outlets tweeting the Prime Minister’s letter to his newly demoted colleague.

There’s quite a leap from –

‘(I)t is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code.’

to

‘As you leave, you should be extremely proud of your wide-ranging achievements in government over the last five years.’

Zahawi’s swift response blew his own trumpet loudly enough to get him an audition with the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band.

“I take particular pride in two achievements in government. First, the vaccine rollout …The second was my role in the mourning period for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

He also made an apology, but not the one people might have expected.

“I am concerned, however, about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks. I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them.”

What the letter lacked was any kind of apology to the PM, other MPs or the general public for threatening to sue reporters for stating facts, being ‘careless’ with his tax affairs – oh, and seven breaches of the Ministerial Code.

Tweeters weren’t impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s a little late for Zahawi, but here’s some pertinent advice from James O’Brien.

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak has finally sacked Nadhim Zahawi – 15 ‘good riddance’ messages

Image Nadhim Zahawi, Screengrab