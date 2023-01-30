Politics

Rishi Sunak has finally sacked Nadhim Zahawi – 15 ‘good riddance’ messages

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2023

After months of speculation about his tax affairs and more than a week of calls to resign over the revelation that he had paid a penalty to HMRC while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked by Rishi Sunak.

The government’s Ethics Adviser – yes, they actually have one – Sir Laurie Magnus was damning about Zahawi in his report.

He criticised him for failing to raise the matter of the HMRC investigation when being vetted to become a minister, and also for false statements he made, which he failed to correct for several months.

‘On 10th July 2022, following media speculation, Mr Zahawi made a public statement. He said:

“There have been news stories over the last few days which are inaccurate, unfair and are clearly smears … These smears have falsely claimed that the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, and HMRC are looking into me. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not aware of this …

I’ve always declared my financial interests and paid my taxes in the UK. If there are questions, of course, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.”

Mr Zahawi did not correct the record until 21st January 2023, when Mr Zahawi’s public statement indicated that he had reached a settlement with HMRC following an investigation. I consider that this delay in correcting an untrue public statement is inconsistent with the requirement for openness’

Here’s the collective ‘About time!’ from tweeters.

