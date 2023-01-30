Rishi Sunak has finally sacked Nadhim Zahawi – 15 ‘good riddance’ messages

Politics

After months of speculation about his tax affairs and more than a week of calls to resign over the revelation that he had paid a penalty to HMRC while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked by Rishi Sunak.

BREAKING: Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked. Prime Minister says he must go over a “serious breach of the ministerial code”. pic.twitter.com/AmpJnCJtaY — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 29, 2023

The government’s Ethics Adviser – yes, they actually have one – Sir Laurie Magnus was damning about Zahawi in his report.

He criticised him for failing to raise the matter of the HMRC investigation when being vetted to become a minister, and also for false statements he made, which he failed to correct for several months.

‘On 10th July 2022, following media speculation, Mr Zahawi made a public statement. He said: “There have been news stories over the last few days which are inaccurate, unfair and are clearly smears … These smears have falsely claimed that the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, and HMRC are looking into me. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not aware of this … I’ve always declared my financial interests and paid my taxes in the UK. If there are questions, of course, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.” Mr Zahawi did not correct the record until 21st January 2023, when Mr Zahawi’s public statement indicated that he had reached a settlement with HMRC following an investigation. I consider that this delay in correcting an untrue public statement is inconsistent with the requirement for openness’

Here’s the collective ‘About time!’ from tweeters.

1.

Nadhim Zahawi had to go. There is no place in my Cabinet for someone who can't even fiddle their taxes without getting caught. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 29, 2023

2.

Suella Braverman broke the ministerial code. Sunak put her back in the Cabinet a few days later. So did Priti Patel. Johnson promoted her. You can see why Zahawi thought he could style it out. Bunch of cocky chancers propelled to power on the turbo-charged bollocks of Brexit… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 29, 2023

3.

Nadhim Zahawi's been sacked? Bit hasty imho. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 29, 2023

4.

Farewell Hot Hooves! We'll never forget that time you accidentally charged underfloor stable heating to the tax payer, or the other accidental tax thing. Byeeeee! pic.twitter.com/v4lUeLMrNI — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) January 29, 2023

5.

Poor old Nadhim Zahawi. On current trends he’s likely to be out of government for at least six days. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 29, 2023

6.

Another incredible own goal for Slippery Sunak in delaying the inevitable of firing Nadhim Zahawi, which makes him look as weak and corrupt as Johnson before him. Bizarre he ran on an “integrity” ticket and seemingly has no desire to even vaguely pretend to perform it — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) January 29, 2023

7.

wow Nadhim Zahawi only broke the ministerial code 7 times that makes him pretty well behaved for this Government — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 29, 2023

8.