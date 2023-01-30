17 fantastic LEGO versions of popular album covers

Entertainment

Album covers have long been a popular art form, with some classics easily springing to the minds of most people. It’s understandable, therefore, that they can be a fantastic source of inspiration for LEGO builders, many of whom are artists in their own right.

There are plenty of LEGO artists on Instagram, and we’ve picked some really good examples of their work.

1. The Beatles – Rubber Soul



(Via)

2. Blondie – Eat to the Beat



(Via)

3. Nirvana – Nevermind



(Via)

4. The Smiths – The Queen is Dead



(Via)

5. Oasis – Definitely Maybe



(Via)

6. Blue – Leisure



(Via)

7. Spice Girls – Spice



(Via)

8. Manic Street Preachers – Everything Must Go



(Via)

9. Harry Styles – Harry’s House



(Via)