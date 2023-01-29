Probably the fastest reverse ferret ever from these ‘pro-legal immigration’ Trump fans
A two-year-old clip of the great Walter Masterson interviewing Trump stans has resurfaced after going viral again on TikTok thanks to a repost by a fan.
We’re just going to show you the original from Walter’s own account. It’s quite something.
@waltermasterson How Trump Supoorters really feel about LEGAL IMMIGRATION. Shot by/@jolly_good_ginger ♬ original sound – Walter Masterson
‘You don’t have a problem with legal immigration, right?’
“We were all once immigrants ourselves. I think they should make it a little easier.’
‘What do you think of Biden’s new proposal to double the amount of visas to South America?’
‘Oh, Hell no.’
We hope none of you got whiplash from watching that change of direction.
Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
BONUS – This might explain it.
Two years later – it’s more relevant than ever.
@waltermasterson
Republicans present their immigration plan.
Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab