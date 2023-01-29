Probably the fastest reverse ferret ever from these ‘pro-legal immigration’ Trump fans

Entertainment

A two-year-old clip of the great Walter Masterson interviewing Trump stans has resurfaced after going viral again on TikTok thanks to a repost by a fan.

We’re just going to show you the original from Walter’s own account. It’s quite something.

‘You don’t have a problem with legal immigration, right?’ “We were all once immigrants ourselves. I think they should make it a little easier.’ ‘What do you think of Biden’s new proposal to double the amount of visas to South America?’ ‘Oh, Hell no.’

We hope none of you got whiplash from watching that change of direction.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

BONUS – This might explain it.

Two years later – it’s more relevant than ever.

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab