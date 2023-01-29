17 times eyebombing just made the world take itself a little less seriously

Pics

In case you don’t know (and although you could probably guess) eyebombing is when people go around sticking googly eyes on things. And why not? We could all do with something a little light-hearted in the world.

Reddit’s r/eyebombing forum is where the receipts are kept – and it’s just good old-fashioned fun.

1. Someone’s had a bit too much ‘me time’



2. It’s seen some sh*t



3. Beer goggles



4. Keeping an eye out for security guards



5. The ultimate body mod



6. When you go for the extra caffeine shot



7. Watch out for c-eye-otes



8. He’s not going to take this lion down



9. Potatoes always have eyes



