12 favourite reactions to this game of ‘Who takes out the recycling?’

Over on r/pics, u/publiccbigguns has shared this insight into their domestic bliss, headed –

‘Wife and myself are in the middle of a silent battle of “who takes out the recycling”‘

Before you become too concerned for their marriage, they added –

I should say, that no one’s upset or mad about it. We’ve just been super busy the last few days and no-one went out to get the recycling bins. She actually sent me a funny msg this morning, complimenting me on my stacking ability.

The post is very popular, with almost 45,000 upvotes after only two days – not to mention over 4,000 comments – many of them telling u/publiccbigguns to stop being a slob, admittedly.

Here are 12 favourites.

1.

“Silent battle” so they claim. It’s only silent until the whole house shakes at 3am from an avalanche of recycling. Even insurance wouldn’t cover the damages.

Electrolux7

2.

He who tops it off, drops it off. But it isn’t filled until it’s spilled.

Gsquzared

3.

My immediate thought was “wow, they definitely do NOT have cats”.

KJM31422

4.

Looks like a Jenga game. Move the 2L bottle to the top next.

Eileen404

5.

Pro-tip: Nobody actually wins these arguments. Just take out the recycling.

1fatfrog

6.

Clearly you guys don’t have guests coming over.

FlyingFlyboy

7.

“Sir, why is there a vacuum cemented to your floor?”

warcraftselblatt

8.

Stop buying Pepsi and spend the extra money on better pasta sauce.

LonghornRob

9.

This is a dangerous game…we once played ‘not my turn to clean the shower’…for WAY too long.

Primary-Move243

10.

You’re only going to lose bro. Especially if you win.

Random_monstrosities

11.

I’m divorcing you both based on this photo.

Hamsterbikinibod

12.

I didn’t know you could get married at 10 years old.

SilentJoe1986

BONUS – ThatGuyWhoReddit

Brah send me your address, I’ll come do it. This giving me anxiety.

We’re just going to leave this here.

Source r/pics Image r/pics, Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels