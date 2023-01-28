This Bob Mortimer song is an absolute banger

Celebrity

It can’t be long before the marvellous Bob Mortimer is awarded his official ‘National Treasure’ certificate. As well as being one of the funniest people in the universe, he is also one of the absolute nicest.

Turns out that he could easily have another career as a fully-fledged armchair pop star. Have a listen to this and we’re sure you’ll agree…

Take it away, Bob…

Every now and again this song fills my head for an entire day. I look forward to it x pic.twitter.com/0eabjKaiDp — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 22, 2023

We aren’t alone in being utterly enthralled by his musical talent…

1.

Petition to get this played everywhere instead of Sweet Caroline. — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 22, 2023

2.

This should be played at every airport in the UK to welcome people to the country — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 23, 2023

3.

He should bring out a pop album — (@_leonmessi) January 22, 2023

And, wonderfully, it turns out that there is more of this kind of thing…

And another…

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @RealBobMortimer on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @deathofbuckley