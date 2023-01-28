17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

At the end of another long week, help take the edge off just a little bit with 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘My kids haven’t cleaned their bathroom like they were supposed to. I decided to leave a note under a rag they left on the floor. Let’s see if they find it. It’s been a week already.’



2. ‘The ice cream cake we ordered vs what we received’



3. ‘These optional upcharges at the bar’s discretion’



4. ‘My roommate keeps bringing girls over so I made a survey’

5. ‘I guess divorce parties are a thing now?’

6. ‘My gf complained of the toilet seat being up, and I told her she’s the minority in this household. This was her reply…’



7. ‘Yes, indeed they are’



8. ‘Kids are supposed to give these to their teachers?!’



9. ‘I received a comedically large spoon’

