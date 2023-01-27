This doggone fabulous movie scene is never less than 42 seconds very well spent

Entertainment

Chances are it’s been another long week because – let’s face it – it’s always a long week these days.

So take the edge off just a little bit with this fabulous movie sequence shared not for the first time by @Jedshepherd over on Twitter.

It’s 42 seconds very well spent.

I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs — Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023

Never, ever gets old.

They played the trailer for this before a rep screening of FREDDY GOT FINGERED and the insane laughter that broke out at the punch is unforgettable — Ken Hanley (2023 Chimney Dad) (@movieguyiguess) January 24, 2023

Fantastic! The cuts between real dog and man in dog suit was brilliant. — Director Patrick (@DirectorPatrick) January 24, 2023

What "man in dog suit"? — Huw Marshall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HuwMar) January 25, 2023

Just in case you were wondering …

This has to be “The Shaggy D.A.,” right? — Rick Liebling (@RickLiebling) January 25, 2023

And read all about it here.

We’re with this person.

I’m crying – have literally watched this at least 50 times today. Thank you. 😂 — Lindsay Lowe (@linzlowe) January 26, 2023

Last word to @Jedshepherd who shared the clip.

Why not take a break from watching this dog video over and over again and listen to the podcast I've produced for years, MONKEY TENNIS! https://t.co/OYOQSZgZfg — Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 26, 2023

Source Twitter @Jedshepherd