Entertainment

This doggone fabulous movie scene is never less than 42 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated January 27th, 2023

Chances are it’s been another long week because – let’s face it – it’s always a long week these days.

So take the edge off just a little bit with this fabulous movie sequence shared not for the first time by @Jedshepherd over on Twitter.

It’s 42 seconds very well spent.

Never, ever gets old.

Just in case you were wondering …

And read all about it here.

We’re with this person.

Last word to @Jedshepherd who shared the clip.

Source Twitter @Jedshepherd