This doggone fabulous movie scene is never less than 42 seconds very well spent
Chances are it’s been another long week because – let’s face it – it’s always a long week these days.
So take the edge off just a little bit with this fabulous movie sequence shared not for the first time by @Jedshepherd over on Twitter.
It’s 42 seconds very well spent.
I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs
— Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023
Never, ever gets old.
They played the trailer for this before a rep screening of FREDDY GOT FINGERED and the insane laughter that broke out at the punch is unforgettable
— Ken Hanley (2023 Chimney Dad) (@movieguyiguess) January 24, 2023
Fantastic!
The cuts between real dog and man in dog suit was brilliant.
— Director Patrick (@DirectorPatrick) January 24, 2023
What "man in dog suit"?
— Huw Marshall 🏴 (@HuwMar) January 25, 2023
Just in case you were wondering …
This has to be “The Shaggy D.A.,” right?
— Rick Liebling (@RickLiebling) January 25, 2023
yes!
— Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 25, 2023
We’re with this person.
I’m crying – have literally watched this at least 50 times today. Thank you. 😂
— Lindsay Lowe (@linzlowe) January 26, 2023
Last word to @Jedshepherd who shared the clip.
Why not take a break from watching this dog video over and over again and listen to the podcast I've produced for years, MONKEY TENNIS! https://t.co/OYOQSZgZfg
— Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 26, 2023
Source Twitter @Jedshepherd