Even Sir Rod Stewart has had enough of the tories – 14 reactions to his live Sky News call

When Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee hosted the Your Say phone-in on the state of the NHS, she could have predicted that she would take calls from people with heartbreaking stories of their own or loved ones’ difficulties getting timely treatment.

She can’t have expected to hear from Sir Rod Stewart, but the singer and long-standing vocal Conservative had been moved and outraged by what he had heard.

‘I would like to pay for 10 or 20 scans …Because it seems ridiculous that this particular scanning clinic was empty and there are people dying because they can’t get scans.’ ‘I, personally, have been a Tory for a long time, but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour party a go at it.’

The last time he landed inside our radar, he was filling potholes in the road and now he’s going to provide healthcare. If he fancies going into the affordable housing market, he’ll have achieved more in a couple of years than successive Tory governments have in 13.

1.

You could give me all the guesses in the world and Sir Rod Stewart "calling into Sky News to say he wants a Labour Government" would *never* be on my bingo card https://t.co/NGdIxt6dsG — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) January 26, 2023

2.

"Wake up Maggie, I think I've got something to say to you…" https://t.co/BOAtjV27LY — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) January 26, 2023

3.

The Tories have lost the multimillionaire septuagenarians https://t.co/zM33WuxsnV — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 26, 2023

4.

I agree with Sir Rod Stewart. https://t.co/JYRgxItZzF — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) January 26, 2023

5.

The thing about Sir Rod Stewart is that deep down I’ve always thought he was a bit of a legend. However, his stunt calling Sky News today has changed my mind completely. Now I think he’s an absolute, total fucking mega legend with the deluxe legend upgrade package. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 26, 2023

6.

7.

The NHS cuts are the deepest https://t.co/LFkHxDQaL5 — Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) January 26, 2023

8.

The Day Today has broken containment. https://t.co/mDJJR3pshb — New Rules For A New Life (@newrulesnewlife) January 26, 2023

9.

That's how you know how much trouble the #Tories are in…..when #RodStewart says THIS👇🏿. https://t.co/o6Oms6tEKR — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) January 26, 2023

10.

We're living in a simulation, change my mind. https://t.co/PgrmR4xYOg — Emrod (@Emrod_lives) January 26, 2023

11.

This is Band Aid for 2023. Very kind but how has it come to this? https://t.co/EgRbPCx4fF — Jonathan Rolande (@propertyjonnie) January 26, 2023

12.

Just play along at home by imagining Tory HQ hearing this news as the Downfall parody https://t.co/zpmyEZEogq — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) January 26, 2023

13.

To lose Rod Stewart.. that certainly is quite an achievement.. https://t.co/i7sQ7m2RQT — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) January 26, 2023

14.

Oh dear, whoever is the last one to leave the Tory party, please turn the lights off. https://t.co/gdBItQEJWE — chan eil ach an fhìrinn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ☘️ (@Nikhedonia11) January 26, 2023

Whatever next?

Excellent Next, Leo Sayer calls up the Jeremy Vine Show demanding the release of the Russia report & adds “That Gullis bloke….he makes me feel right rancid” https://t.co/BwrO4qxAe3 — lomelindi12 (@lomelindi12) January 26, 2023

