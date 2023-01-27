Celebrity

Even Sir Rod Stewart has had enough of the tories – 14 reactions to his live Sky News call

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 27th, 2023

When Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee hosted the Your Say phone-in on the state of the NHS, she could have predicted that she would take calls from people with heartbreaking stories of their own or loved ones’ difficulties getting timely treatment.

She can’t have expected to hear from Sir Rod Stewart, but the singer and long-standing vocal Conservative had been moved and outraged by what he had heard.

‘I would like to pay for 10 or 20 scans …Because it seems ridiculous that this particular scanning clinic was empty and there are people dying because they can’t get scans.’

‘I, personally, have been a Tory for a long time, but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour party a go at it.’

The last time he landed inside our radar, he was filling potholes in the road and now he’s going to provide healthcare. If he fancies going into the affordable housing market, he’ll have achieved more in a couple of years than successive Tory governments have in 13.

Whatever next?

Source Sky News Image Screengrab