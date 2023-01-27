People love how this drive through manager shut down this obnoxious customer

Life

Entitled customer of the week is surely this, an encounter with a guy who was convinced he knew how this drive through works best.

So much so that he came prepared for the encounter, apparently calling a ‘district manager’ before he arrived and videoing the whole exchange, obviously.

But he didn’t factor in the fabulous response from the store manager which had the whole internet cheering.

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it after the video was shared on Reddit.

‘When she said “if you really think you control whether or not I have a job, go ahead” it shut him up soooo quickkkk lololol.’

bekerryful ‘I’m so glad she said that. I’ve seen too many people think they have control over food/customer service role workers. ‘Like hey, guess what: you don’t pay me and you don’t decide if I get fired. Get f—ed, asshole.’

lesbiansRbiggerinTX ‘Lmao who calls the district manager to ask if they have to move forward … what an absolute dildo.’

xTye ‘The thing that gets me about this one is he posted it himself thinking that everyone will be in agreement with his behavior.’

exek25 “If you think you can control me having a job, then you go ahead.” ‘The ultimate comeback to any Karen.’

itsgucci060

Source Reddit u/exek25