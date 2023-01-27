Marina Purkiss thoroughly schooled this confused Tory-voting Jeremy Vine caller

Entertainment

Writer and political commentator Marina Purkiss is often the lone left-leaning voice on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show, as well as being a frequent tweeter, keeping a close eye on the government’s behaviour. In both settings, and on her podcast The Trawl, she says what she thinks.

On Thursday’s Jeremy Vine, she had a question – and a third-degree burn – for this caller who was making no sense.

Oh my word… Kath called in to say she didn’t like what the Tories are doing But she’ll vote for them anyway to “keep Labour out” I had one question for her It got spicy… pic.twitter.com/d6OBgJRnPq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 26, 2023

Not everyone appreciated her takedown – including Kath, obviously. Former Social Mobility Tsar Katharine Birbalsingh, who has criticised the rise of ‘wokeness’, took an unsurprising stance.

Most tweeters, however, were happy to see the caller’s cognitive dissonance called out.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results – Albert Einstein (even if he didn't say it – the point remains) https://t.co/G3WtpM3xdj — Kat Fox (@kattyfox) January 26, 2023

This is one of the most farcical callers I have ever seen – it must have been Darren Grime's nan 🤣🤣#ToriesOut203 #SunakOut94 #GeneralElectionN0W #EnoughlsEnough #NotMovingOn https://t.co/OypsuHUjzv — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 26, 2023

The caller said she didn't like what the Tories are doing and will vote Tory again to keep Labour out. Who are these people?! https://t.co/dZXHdmgQcA — Suraj Gregory-Kumar (@suji007) January 27, 2023

"I don't read anything!" Brexit loving Kath here demonstrating the depth of intelligence and knowledge of the typical caller to #JeremyVine It would be hysterical if it wasn't so depressing. https://t.co/zYzkERzFPP — I Am Incorrigible (@ImIncorrigible) January 26, 2023

I do wish that people would also tell those claiming that Labour will take the UK straight back into the EU that it absolutely won't. Not because it doesn't want to, but because it just isn't possible https://t.co/3rWlP82KV3 — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) January 26, 2023

Sorry to be rude. What Kath knows about politics and how this country is run, wouldn't even be visible on the back of a postage stamp! https://t.co/f9Dwys203K — Jennifer 💙💚🇺🇦 🌈Stand with Ukraine. (@Jennyfurfuls) January 27, 2023

Dear Kath, how do you think you got the pension (yes it's tiny) that you have got? Do you think the Tories gave them away or did Unions help fight for them? Bigoted and blind #shakeshead #blindToryVoters https://t.co/mvXIYt2sNp — Louey (@Lucky_Louey) January 26, 2023

Jeremy Vine on 5 Marina Purkiss (to caller who agrees with Ann Widdecombe): 'I can tell your views from what you read.' Kath from West Yorkshire: 'I don't read anything!' No further questions, Your Honour. — Throrgon (@throrgon) January 26, 2023

Kevin Long made a fair point.

Probably best that Kath doesn't read looking at some of these comments 😄 https://t.co/MZhR2EemDR — Kevin Long (@KevintheLong) January 26, 2023

Marina had a perfect burn for another hopelessly Tory woman – Ann Widdecombe. Listen out for her suggestion of a more suitable game for the former Tory-turned Brexit Party politician.

"I haven't done anything like this since I was four!" 🎮 This is what happened when @seapeekay taught Ann Widdecombe how to play Mario Kart… Not too bad, eh? @theJeremyVine | @MarinaPurkiss | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/5QW3gIggLp — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) January 26, 2023

