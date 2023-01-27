A right-wing podcaster’s sexist shaving rant earned her some hair-raising takedowns
Podcaster and former Fox & Friends anchor Jedediah Bila posts the kind of right-wing hot takes that make people 90 per cent certain her account is a parody. It isn’t.
She has a lot to say about what women should and shouldn’t do, and one such recent post got a lot of attention. Bila had this pronouncement on – brace yourself – armpit hair.
You can probably imagine how that went down on Twitter – but you don’t have to.
1.
"Stop trying to be a man" I'm not trying anything, I just let it be and my hair naturally grows. If body hair is a male only characteristic, why does it grow on us? https://t.co/LOitsIzgc0
— Natalia♀ (@Nattalie_fem) January 21, 2023
2.
Ever get so mad about strangers armpit hair you decide to write a full tweet about it? https://t.co/BVQe2Qo23G
— Gym Reaper (@soypreme) January 22, 2023
3.
Existing in my natural state is me "trying to be a man"? https://t.co/xoDff75DoZ
— SkyeⓋ🖤 (@SkyeMelissax) January 22, 2023
4.
As a woman who "landed one" and doesn't shave my armpits, here's a message for you.
We don't all spend our time trying to " land one"
My body, my choice.
Off you go with your sexist drivel. https://t.co/d9KHPZbkcD
— Anne WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM (@AWumman) January 20, 2023
5.
Any thicker, you'd be kevlar. 😒
— ryjaska (@ry_jaska) January 20, 2023
6.
Thanks for keeping me informed. It's good to know that I can disregard your advice, since my personal validation doesn't come from being sexy and able to 'land' a bloke, like a man is some sort of giant thrashing trout. Happy fishing, needy lady! Yours, One of the Nasty Ones x
— Jo – Time for Tea (@joslyoung) January 21, 2023
7.
Imagine your entire self worth being tied to desperately removing hairs that grow naturally on your body pic.twitter.com/lK6t7Cfp7d
— Antonia (@flaminhaystacks) January 21, 2023
8.
I shave my underarms but after this ridiculous tweet, I'm tempted to stop because fuck that nonsense. https://t.co/FuFLJaIkrQ
— Third Turtle (@third_turtle) January 20, 2023
9.
Somebody better tell my husband he made a mistake
— Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 24, 2023
10.
A message for those who forgot history…in 1915 a razor company wanted more profits so they started a marketing campaign to convince women body hair was nasty.
It was corporate greed that created the need to shame women into not shaving.
Apparently shaming is still a thing.
— Makeup Crisis (alpha female) (@MakeupCrissis) January 20, 2023
11.
Me transforming into a male because I don't shave https://t.co/9iiFEaSQ6c pic.twitter.com/p01eH6eg4o
— La Rosa De Guadalupe 🌹 🇭🇹 (@Stemfem_) January 21, 2023
12.
A message for Jedediah Bila: your opinions are dumb and no one wants to hear then. https://t.co/DqRxuH7zw2
— Satan Sandwich – KPSS (@aSatanSandwich) January 21, 2023
13.
Sophia Loren
Julia Roberts
Helena Bonham Carter
Barbra Streisand
4 beautiful, talented, amazing, sexy women
All with hairy armpits
None of them trying to be a man pic.twitter.com/fsJ4uUQvFh
— Clau 💚🤍💜♀️💛💙🇪🇺🇭🇺 (@Claustunder) January 21, 2023
14.
Uh. How does exsisting in a natural state = trying to be a man.
If a woman doesn't shave her arm pits, and no one is around to see it…is she still a woman? https://t.co/0HWeI4QxG7
— Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 24, 2023
We’ll leave this here.
A message for women who try to shame other women into conforming:
Stop trying to be a man. You're not one. https://t.co/aV4defBjSL
— Nehanda Music 👑♀️🌻 (@NehandaMusic) January 22, 2023
