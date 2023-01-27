A right-wing podcaster’s sexist shaving rant earned her some hair-raising takedowns

Politics

Podcaster and former Fox & Friends anchor Jedediah Bila posts the kind of right-wing hot takes that make people 90 per cent certain her account is a parody. It isn’t.

She has a lot to say about what women should and shouldn’t do, and one such recent post got a lot of attention. Bila had this pronouncement on – brace yourself – armpit hair.

You can probably imagine how that went down on Twitter – but you don’t have to.

1.

"Stop trying to be a man" I'm not trying anything, I just let it be and my hair naturally grows. If body hair is a male only characteristic, why does it grow on us? https://t.co/LOitsIzgc0 — Natalia♀ (@Nattalie_fem) January 21, 2023

2.

Ever get so mad about strangers armpit hair you decide to write a full tweet about it? https://t.co/BVQe2Qo23G — Gym Reaper (@soypreme) January 22, 2023

3.

Existing in my natural state is me "trying to be a man"? https://t.co/xoDff75DoZ — SkyeⓋ🖤 (@SkyeMelissax) January 22, 2023

4.

As a woman who "landed one" and doesn't shave my armpits, here's a message for you.

We don't all spend our time trying to " land one"

My body, my choice.

Off you go with your sexist drivel. https://t.co/d9KHPZbkcD — Anne WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM (@AWumman) January 20, 2023

5.

Any thicker, you'd be kevlar. 😒 — ryjaska (@ry_jaska) January 20, 2023

6.

Thanks for keeping me informed. It's good to know that I can disregard your advice, since my personal validation doesn't come from being sexy and able to 'land' a bloke, like a man is some sort of giant thrashing trout. Happy fishing, needy lady! Yours, One of the Nasty Ones x — Jo – Time for Tea (@joslyoung) January 21, 2023

7.

Imagine your entire self worth being tied to desperately removing hairs that grow naturally on your body pic.twitter.com/lK6t7Cfp7d — Antonia (@flaminhaystacks) January 21, 2023

8.

I shave my underarms but after this ridiculous tweet, I'm tempted to stop because fuck that nonsense. https://t.co/FuFLJaIkrQ — Third Turtle (@third_turtle) January 20, 2023

9.

Somebody better tell my husband he made a mistake — Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 24, 2023

10.

A message for those who forgot history…in 1915 a razor company wanted more profits so they started a marketing campaign to convince women body hair was nasty.

It was corporate greed that created the need to shame women into not shaving.

Apparently shaming is still a thing. — Makeup Crisis (alpha female) (@MakeupCrissis) January 20, 2023

11.

Me transforming into a male because I don't shave https://t.co/9iiFEaSQ6c pic.twitter.com/p01eH6eg4o — La Rosa De Guadalupe 🌹 🇭🇹 (@Stemfem_) January 21, 2023

12.

A message for Jedediah Bila: your opinions are dumb and no one wants to hear then. https://t.co/DqRxuH7zw2 — Satan Sandwich – KPSS (@aSatanSandwich) January 21, 2023

13.

Sophia Loren

Julia Roberts

Helena Bonham Carter

Barbra Streisand

4 beautiful, talented, amazing, sexy women

All with hairy armpits

None of them trying to be a man pic.twitter.com/fsJ4uUQvFh — Clau 💚🤍💜♀️💛💙🇪🇺🇭🇺 (@Claustunder) January 21, 2023

14.

Uh. How does exsisting in a natural state = trying to be a man. If a woman doesn't shave her arm pits, and no one is around to see it…is she still a woman? https://t.co/0HWeI4QxG7 — Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 24, 2023

We’ll leave this here.

A message for women who try to shame other women into conforming: Stop trying to be a man. You're not one. https://t.co/aV4defBjSL — Nehanda Music 👑♀️🌻 (@NehandaMusic) January 22, 2023

