Correction of the week

Latest in an occasional series, here is a rather fabulous correction from the good people of global news agency, the Associated Press, which wins correction of this week and very possibly any week.

This might be the greatest “Shot, Chaser” in the history of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/HjTFcEvNdF — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) January 27, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Ooh la la!

This is been a very good start to my Friday morning. I'm still laughing about this. — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) January 27, 2023

On top of this being objectively one of the funniest things I've ever seen on this website, it's awful news writing advice. Strunk & White are turning over in their respective graves. "Omit needless words." — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) January 27, 2023

I agree with this. Nothing as dehumanizing as being considered one of the French. Rather, such individuals should be thought of as “suffering from Frenchness” and deserve our compassion and prayers. https://t.co/nzhOYJXKMq — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) January 26, 2023

Source Twitter @DavidLarter