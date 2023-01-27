Weird World

If you don’t already follow ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ – it’s full of angry people in local newspapers – then you can put that right on Twitter here.

And it turns out it doesn’t just feature angry people in local newspapers, it also does Amazon reviews. Well, it does this one, and it wins our Amazon review of the day.

We don’t do online reviews, but… pic.twitter.com/aGmdJElvJH — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) January 27, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

Wonderful. But how wrong would it have had to go before it deserved only one star?

The Ball then found a retirement job around a place called “The Village” that looks suspiciously like Portmeirion — notjarvis (@notjarvis) January 27, 2023

