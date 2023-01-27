Weird World

Amazon review of the day

Poke Staff. Updated January 27th, 2023

If you don’t already follow ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ – it’s full of angry people in local newspapers – then you can put that right on Twitter here.

And it turns out it doesn’t just feature angry people in local newspapers, it also does Amazon reviews. Well, it does this one, and it wins our Amazon review of the day.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

Wonderful. But how wrong would it have had to go before it deserved only one star?

Source Twitter @angrypiln