Entertainment

Uber Eats brought a McDonald’s delivery into the middle of a basketball game and we’re lovin’ it

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2023

We understand that athletes use a lot of energy and have to replace their lost calories, but they don’t usually do it as they compete.

On Wednesday, the basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne universities was interrupted by a very determined Uber Eats delivery person. Watch what happened.

Kevin Sweeney posted this screengrab.

An insider confirmed what was actually happening.

But the commentary was absolute gold.

These are just a few reactions that captured the mood.

In case you were wondering – we’ll leave the last word to Duquesne.

Source @andrewdieckhoff Image CBB_Central