Uber Eats brought a McDonald’s delivery into the middle of a basketball game and we’re lovin’ it

We understand that athletes use a lot of energy and have to replace their lost calories, but they don’t usually do it as they compete.

On Wednesday, the basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne universities was interrupted by a very determined Uber Eats delivery person. Watch what happened.

Kevin Sweeney posted this screengrab.

I cannot say for sure, but it really looks like some guy walked out onto the court with a Doordash delivery in the middle of the Loyola/Duquesne game pic.twitter.com/Q3cLZMIkKX — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 26, 2023

An insider confirmed what was actually happening.

I'm in the building and can confirm it was an uber eat guy. Delivered some McDonalds. We're not sure how he got on the floor. — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) January 26, 2023

But the commentary was absolute gold.

The commentary is excellent hahaha pic.twitter.com/p01wRgGIRP — Andy Dieckhoff (@andrewdieckhoff) January 26, 2023

These are just a few reactions that captured the mood.

I have so many question on this. Who ordered food to a basketball game? How did the delivery person get in the arena and how did he just walk on the court in the middle of the game? Chaos! pic.twitter.com/xr0hIBLJZ0 — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) January 26, 2023

This is the best thing that has, and ever will happen, during a sporting event. Outstanding. — T-Roy (@scarlett_troy) January 26, 2023

This is the type of dedication I need from my Uber Eats delivery drivers. Please and thank you. 💅 https://t.co/5Mv8LI5vFh — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) January 26, 2023

This is the craziest picture I ever seen in sports https://t.co/KO0KITkKSt pic.twitter.com/My4rosgquT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 26, 2023

When you gotta get your grub on, nothing can stop you. Not even a live basketball game. Respect the grind. https://t.co/A8aLmwr3zP — For Uche (@UrinatingTree) January 26, 2023

In case you were wondering – we’ll leave the last word to Duquesne.

