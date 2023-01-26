This weather forecaster waiting for the cameras to cut away is today’s funniest, most excruciating watch

Videos

Finally, something on the weather forecast to cheer us up.

It’s a clip of this particular forecaster who thought the cameras were about to cut away, but they never did. Well, not for quite some time.

And the look on his face is A++.

The clip went viral after it was posted on TikTok by comedian and writer Christian Jegard and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Can’t … stop … watching (and just in case that’s tricky to see …)

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Follow @jegarduk on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @jegarduk H/T Twitter @AccidentalP