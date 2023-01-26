This cop waking up people who fell asleep in traffic is (unintentionally) hilarious

Videos

We’re not sure how long you have to be stuck in traffic before the police come along to specifically wake up people who have fallen asleep but that’s a question for another time.

Before we get to that, enjoy this clip of a cop whose job was to do just that. And there’s something about the way they do it that is just fabulous.

‘Morning wake up call by state trooper,’ said mindyour who shared it over on Reddit.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral.

‘Dude! How long do you have to be stuck in traffic before so many people fall asleep that the police have to drive around waking them.’

Ferowin ‘The only time I’ve ever experienced something like this was when there was a landslide on the road ahead of us. Traffic was stopped for like 6 hours. People were just like walking around on the highway.’

Confused_Flatworm ‘My parents got stuck in traffic for 25 hours for a hurricane evacuation. People had lawn chairs and stuff on the highway and were playing cards. Every once in a while, they would walk over to their car, start it up, and move it 10 feet, move the table and chairs, sit down, and keep playing.’

dog_superiority ‘These stories give me faith in humanity.’

ninksmarie ‘There was a 15 car crash in front of me as I was coming home from work at 3am. I passed out in my truck and was awoken to a cop tapping on my window as I was in the middle lane of a 7 wide highway just over the crest of the hill and had been asleep for an hour after the wreck had cleared. This resonates.’

1.7k ‘I enjoy seeing helpful and fair police officers. Also, happy morning.’

Mobile-System-1871 ‘Please wake up, good morning.’

BMoney8600 ‘His timing on that last “good morning” was gold.’

GageSaulus ‘I love how he kindly tells the people behind you good morning after blasting them with the sirens.’

tsout003 “I’M UP! 😡” “good mornin’ 🙂”

And in answer to that first question we asked right at the top …

‘Haha! I was in that line and remember this cop. We were all headed to Oregon Eclipse Festival and there was a long line getting in. I believe a RV crashed and thats why it took so long. ‘It was a mess. Most people in line have been driving and waiting for 12+ hours. I was driving a 45 foot RV for the first time from LA and I was soo exhausted. ‘I would constantly go closed eyed and doze off going bumper to bumper alongside thousands of other drivers doing the same. This cop was funny though.’

