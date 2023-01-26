This ‘attempt to eat a small child’ is never less than a proper jaw-dropper

Animals

Jaw-dropping video of the week which, even if you’ve seen it already, is a proper jaw-dropper.

Not sure we’d have carried on videoing …

‘The male lion is like: Stop embarrassing us, please.’

frigidcucumber ‘Female lion: We don’t have anything else to do here …’

KinkyGCM ‘She just wanted to pet the small child ! :D.’

tweep6435 ‘I want my baby back, baby back,baby back ribs.’

Sir-Farts- “Excuse me, I inserted my cash and the vending machine door didn’t open. Can I speak with the manager please?”

Ssider69

Source Reddit u/Boojibs