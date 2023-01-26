This ‘attempt to eat a small child’ is never less than a proper jaw-dropper
Jaw-dropping video of the week which, even if you’ve seen it already, is a proper jaw-dropper.
Not sure we’d have carried on videoing …
‘The male lion is like: Stop embarrassing us, please.’
frigidcucumber
‘Female lion: We don’t have anything else to do here …’
KinkyGCM
‘She just wanted to pet the small child ! :D.’
tweep6435
‘I want my baby back, baby back,baby back ribs.’
Sir-Farts-
“Excuse me, I inserted my cash and the vending machine door didn’t open. Can I speak with the manager please?”
Ssider69
Source Reddit u/Boojibs