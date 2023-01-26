Teams and Outlook crashed and workers were soooo sad about it – 14 funny reactions

News

As part of a decimation of the tech workforce in recent months, last week saw Microsoft lay off 10,000 of its workforce – many without warning.

Tech giants are firing: Microsoft: 10,000

Google: 12,000

Amazon: 18,000 — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 20, 2023

The company found itself in the spotlight again on Wednesday, when its products failed to work for some people.

Teams and Outlook goes down for thousands of Microsoft users https://t.co/z1NRIvwkor — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

There wasn’t exactly a weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth from all quarters.

These were some of many funny reactions we spotted.

1.

We did it. We finally did it. We sent too many emails. I knew this day would come one day. Now we can be free. https://t.co/CYCsNdvTJZ — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) January 25, 2023

2.

This is a disaster. It means millions still have access to both https://t.co/TGbftdU13l — Lee Savage (@TheLMSavage) January 25, 2023

3.

They need to take their time to fix this fault 5 business days sounds good. https://t.co/sfhz623E0J — PPP 3.0 (@PPPRasheed1) January 25, 2023

4.

all of you pretending that the only reason you're scrolling twitter is because teams and outlook are down #MicrosoftTeams — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) January 25, 2023

5.

I'm impressed. Slack went down for thousands of users yesterday afternoon and it normally takes far longer for Teams to copy Slack https://t.co/9UdjCfLpf6 — Paul (@bitoclass) January 25, 2023

6.

Thoughts with everyone who logged on to see their Teams and Outlook working perfectly fine this morning — Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 25, 2023

7.

Someone got mad after layoff? 🤔 https://t.co/1rqWIqkACZ — Toilet Marv. Flush or Die Fo Life! (@ToiletMarv) January 25, 2023

8.

9.

Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket 🏏 (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

10.

Tragically, Teams is not down for me https://t.co/vtZoaqbEVr — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 25, 2023

11.

I was so disappointed to wake up to this and then log in successfully 🙁 Got that same feeling you used to get when your mate's mum rang you to say the boilers had broken at primary school. https://t.co/wSaDSq4RPc — the cass ✨ (@cassesque) January 25, 2023

12.

13.

God bless whichever @Microsoft employee crashed this server for the greater good. We thank you for your service ❤️#MicrosoftTeams #Microsoft — That girl who watches sports (@_LADY_IN_RED) January 25, 2023

14.

BONUS Have you tried turning it off and on again?

READ MORE

This diagram perfectly sums up trying to move images in Microsoft Word

Source Sky News Image krakenimages on Unsplash