Elon Musk’s Twitter name is stuck as ‘Mr Tweet’ and these 12 responses say it all

In case you’d missed it, Elon Musk is being sued by Tesla shareholders after a tweet about selling his interest in the company caused the value to rise – and then plummet when it became apparent that it wasn’t true.

In court, a lawyer accidentally referred to Twitter’s new owner as ‘Mr Tweet’.

lmao The lawyer who is cross-examining Elon Musk accidentally just called him "Mr. Tweet" instead of "Mr. Musk." Elon says "Mr. Tweet" is all good "That's probably an accurate description." — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) January 23, 2023

Journalist and Tesla fan Kristen Netten had been paying attention.

You just can feel the temptation by Elon to change his name to .. “Mr Tweet” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hocv6mgQsm — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) January 24, 2023

Bullseye!

That should reassure any concerned Tesla shareholders that he hasn’t taken his eye off the ball. Oh.

1.

If only you knew someone that works there or even the owner. — Mayor Jason Cole (@JasonBCole) January 25, 2023

2.

It's genuinely like a 10 year old is running Twitter pic.twitter.com/4lGly3ZJpi — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) January 26, 2023

3.

This seems like a really efficient use of your time… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 25, 2023

4.

5.

Maybe you could change it back to Mr. Tesla and start doing that thing again? — Journalistbrah (@thecryptojourno) January 25, 2023

6.

Brain the size of a planet and he can't even spell Twat correctly. https://t.co/eZhjAakPnI — Paul Crust (@ghosteggs) January 25, 2023

7.

No one has ever been less worthy of the name "Mr. Tweet". You may change your name to "Mr. Office" or "Mr. Several Children"https://t.co/IuXv1oXxQx — g0m (@g0m) January 25, 2023

8.

Change it to Mr. Reddit then delete your account https://t.co/4QyHYuIeVl — YE24Gloyper (@bigbabygloyp) January 25, 2023

9.

Man saw the Trump news, realised he might not be the main character for one day, and leapt into action with a whoopsie https://t.co/uD2CP0NQLo — Chris Stokel-Walker ~ @[email protected] (@stokel) January 25, 2023

10.

Weird choice to name yourself after a company you've already announced you're stepping down from, but OK https://t.co/WCO3rVXDO0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 25, 2023

11.

if i had a tesla i'd just drive it into a river at this point now https://t.co/6HoHkHgtwo — wheels (@wheelswordsmith) January 26, 2023

12.

BONUS

im becoming increasingly concerned this man isnt going to get us to mars https://t.co/k3XlJvbpSw — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 25, 2023

