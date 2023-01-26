This French book shop expertly poses people to complement their book covers – 17 favourites

Entertainment

France’s largest and most internationally well-known independent book shop, Librairie Mollat, has a very popular Instagram account on which it often shares the delightful results of lining people up with carefully placed book covers.

Like this –

They share the images wth the hashtag #bookfacemollat – in case you fancy doing a deep dive – but in the meantime, here are some absolute gems.

BONUS

Looks like this guy might need to pick another book.

Source Librairie Mollat Image Librairie Mollat