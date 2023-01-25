This cosmic takedown has gone interstellar again and it’s sheer perfection

Science

It started with Elon Musk but it didn’t end there, thank goodness.

It’s a rather fabulous takedown which has just gone viral again on Reddit after Musk said his car – blasted into space on the back of a SpaceX rocket back in 2018 – was currently in orbit around Mars.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell had something to say about that, and it gets better and better.

Cosmic.

Just in case you wanted to know a little bit more about this Johannes Kepler chap …

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘He updated his bio: “orbital police.”

DoYouEverJustInvert ‘Jonathan is a funny guy, I’ve met him a few times. I always love seeing his casual snark to Elon.’

big_brotherx101 ‘This is like the movie line scene in Annie Hall.’

Otherwise_Study ‘I love when actual smart people, scientists, engineers, astrophysicists, coders etc… dunk on born rich, vapid simpletons like Elon Musk.’

GushGirlOC ‘Technically my car is also orbiting the sun.’

circuitron

Source Reddit Image Pixabay