These 19 tales of fabulously petty revenge are very funny and supremely satisfying

Life

Forget for a moment about revenge being a dish best served cold, and enjoy these 19 times people got their own back in the most petty way possible.

And a delightfully satisfying read it is too.

1.

When I was 9 months pregnant with my son, my mom & I were on the side of the road, struggling with a flat. A car with 4 men stopped, not to help, but to ask for directions to a local golf course.

My mom sent them 15 miles in the wrong direction.

She is the legend who shaped me. — Finger Taints (@ArtIsMyPorn) May 7, 2022

2.

My husband pissed me off and think he finna sit in the living room and watch tv in peace. So, I downloaded the LG remote app and keep turning the TV off from the bedroom. He came in here and I acted like I was sleep. So now he thinks we have ghosts. ☠️☠️☠️ — Ty | Locs, Life & Marketing ✨ (@MarketingBully_) November 3, 2019

3.

Y’all my mom is so petty 😂 she asked my dad to do the dishes yesterday and he didn’t so tonight she served him spaghetti in a ice cream cone and said “since you don’t want to wash the dishes I won’t use any” — rachel (@rachel_speigel7) January 9, 2019

4.

My husband pissed me off so when he wasn’t looking I poured water on the floor in front of the dishwasher. He’s been fixing it for the past 2 hours. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 12, 2019

5.

I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I open a bottle of some condiment when there’s already one open. — Boyd’s Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 27, 2020

6.

I’m pretending to be a hot girl on tinder so I can match with my roomate and tell him Im coming over so he’ll clean the apartment — Austin Locke (@austinlockedup) September 29, 2019

7.

good morning to everyone but especially the woman in the crosswalk on my way to work who didn’t like that someone honked at her to hurry so she stopped and did a couple jumping jacks — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 21, 2019

8.

My pettiness level: Got told to fuck off by the Mum of the family in Greggs who were stood right up my arse when I politely asked if they could stand back a couple of meters. As a result I was forced to buy the last slice of pizza that their son said he wanted & he cried. — Fromage a trois (@Paul_Hawkins83) August 26, 2020

9.

My husband pissed me off so I took photos of me using his tools improperly and sent them throughout the day while he was at work as payback — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 15, 2020

10.