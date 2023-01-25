A would-be haggler’s NSFW reaction was curiously diverse

Pics

Over on r/ChoosingBeggars, someone named u/irrelevantreference1 has shared screengrabs of a conversation about a TV and stand for sale online.

It took a NSFW turn.

It wasn’t technically a choosing beggar – which is someone who complains about a thing they’re getting for free or dirt cheap – but they did have appalling manners and no appreciation for how haggling works.

It split the room between people who thought the ‘beggar’ had a good point about the value of the TV and those pointing out that you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

We can’t vouch for that, since we aren’t keen on catching flies with anything.

I love how these always end with the CB cussing the person out.

ShatnerFan

Being a dick has never made someone willing to flex on price.

bitsplease

Bro maybe you have to think about your price. It’s a super old TV and not worth over 100 dollars.

JanMarsalek

Every time I see one of these posts with “come on, do the right thing” my bullshit alarm goes off.

CJthomp

You can get a 50 inch 4k 4 series from TCL for 240 from best buy right now. It’s not the best tv but it hasn’t been used for the last 12 years and is 10 inches bigger.

No_Land7724

But he needs it for church, honey. NEXT!

MotheOfDoodles

I wish we could just shame these people on the platform but knowing Facebook they would organize into a movement of choosey beggars.

-nocturnist-

I can’t believe this person messaged you at 1:30 AM.

RevolutionaryIdeal11

I was gonna say the buyer sucks but op’s asking price is ludicrous. 80 is high tbh.

Lloyd4567

There was also the matter of the colourful array of middle fingers.

The diversity of the middle fingers took me out.

LeSapphicCoquette

The entire UN joined in on that one finger salute.

h2ohbaby

That middle finger’s name? Albert Einstein.

hookyboysb

I suspect it wasn’t the first time they sent that, and they now have it saved to their clipboard ready to paste.

GoliathsBigBrother

Someone named u/sh4d0wMOON would have gone further.

Should have told him you’re selling for $50 then later on you tell him sorry – TV has been given free to the next person. Reason: Because its the right thing to do.

Source Choosing Beggars Image Choosing Beggars, Bench accounting on Unsplash