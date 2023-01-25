New Doomsday Clock time just dropped – 17 favourite tweets

News

As metaphors go, the Doomsday Clock is as on-the-nose as it gets. The visual representation of how close the world is to a man-made disaster of epic proportions is presented annually by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and has just dropped.

Here’s this year’s assessment.

Today, the Bulletin's Science and Security Board moved the #DoomsdayClock to #90SecondsToMidnight. To learn more about this decision, read the 2023 Doomsday Clock Statement: https://t.co/13Y7tZUnZy pic.twitter.com/sVNGHdasGU — Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@BulletinAtomic) January 24, 2023

It’s the closest the hands have ever come to midnight – theoretical global annihilation – due in large part to the war in Ukraine, but they must have taken a quick glance at footage from Trump rallies and Facebook and said “We’re definitely close, lads.”

This was most people’s reaction –

But there were others.

1.

The Doomsday clock is so mean like whose idea was it to just terrorize the helpless masses by reminding them that billionaires are getting closer than ever to wiping us all off the planet from the safety of their rural compounds and/or megayachts. — AVC (@annevclark) January 24, 2023

2.

The Doomsday Clock points, as it always has ever since its conception, towards “completely fucking stupid”. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 24, 2023

3.

The Doomsday Clock is so absurd. How are news organizations still treating this joke of false precision with any kind of reverence. It’s like meteorologists solemnly and humorlessly reporting the results of Groundhog Day. pic.twitter.com/nblWlMH33A — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) January 24, 2023

4.

The Doomsday Clock people aren't fucking around anymore pic.twitter.com/JhdjarZfhR — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 24, 2023

5.

Don’t worry, lads, I’ll just take the batteries out https://t.co/PKsTaga2xr — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 24, 2023

6.

Maybe they were about to do Doomsday Speedometer and be like "we're driving toward armageddon at 80mph" but then they decided they were making it sound too exciting — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 24, 2023

7.

Never mind the doomsday clock. Here’s the doomsday cock. pic.twitter.com/4Gh9M2udr5 — Philip Holroyd (@philip_holroyd) January 24, 2023

8.

doomsday clock gets ’10 seconds’ closer to midnight they’re staring at us like it’s our fault,

but it’s definitely putin’s pic.twitter.com/YOTjsVCB1T — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 24, 2023

9.