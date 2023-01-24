Entertainment

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claims nicotine ‘frees your mind’ – 14 absolutely smoking reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2023

Pro-Trump Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson has taken time out of his busy schedule of complaining about woke M&Ms to take viewers on a dangerous journey through his fevered imagination on the topic of cigarettes.

Brace yourself. You’re going back in time.

They’re promoting weed to your children, but they’re not letting you use tobacco.

Why do they hate nicotine? Because nicotine frees your mind and THC makes you compliant and passive, that’s why.

Nothing quite frees the mind like a dangerous and expensive addiction. Everybody knows that.

BONUS

We’re just waiting for the revelation that Tucker Carlson is just a long-running SNL character in deep cover.

