Sign of the week

The frustration of the people who put this sign on their front door is tangible.

Not only is it helpful and explanatory, it is also very funny.

‘Housemate Put This Sign On Door After Amazon Repeatedly Posted “Sorry We Missed You” Cards Whilst They Were Home,’ said Plus_River_8733 who shared it on Reddit.

But, having read all that, the temptation to leave another ‘Sorry, We Missed You’ card might just be overwhelming.

‘Bold of them to assume they’re gonna read that sign.’

CheapTactics ‘Now that your housemate insulted their intelligence, no deliveries will EVER reach your house. ‘Edit: after some thought, I realized that instead of saying “insulted their intelligence “ I should’ve stuck with a simpler concept of “hurt their feelings”.’

redsensei777 ‘A sign that said “Please Use Doorbell” would probably be 100% more effective, 100% less douchey, and will result in 100% less boogers on all of your packages.’

Source Reddit u/Plus_River_8733