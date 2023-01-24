News

Mishal Husain skewering this Tory minister over Nadhim Zahawi’s £5m tax bill is a fabulous listen

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2023

Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi was clinging on to his job – at the time of writing – despite the mounting furore over his tax affairs.

Zahawi, you’ll no doubt know by now, resolved a multimillion-pound tax dispute with HMRC by paying a penalty during his short time as chancellor under Boris Johnson.

The total settlement is understood to have been around £5m – nice work if you can get it – with Zahawi describing the error in his tax affairs as ‘careless and not deliberate’.

We mention this because home office minister Chris Philp was doing the media rounds today and didn’t have the most comfortable time of it on Radio 4’s Today, where he was absolutely skewered by presenter Mishal Husain.

And it’s well worth two minutes and a bit of your time.

Ooof

So much to choose from, but we think our favourite bit is the big Philp swallow about three quarters of the way through.

And it turned out Philp was having a bit of a morning of it, just in case you missed this.

Or indeed this.

Gulp. Time for a lie down, minister?

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK