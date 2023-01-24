Entertainment

Latest in a (very) occasional series, map of the day is surely this, which has just gone viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @NickdMiller.

It was originally posted last year by the great @MisterABK and it’s really rather fabulous.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

There was one thing that slightly confused people about it, and no-one says it better than @MisterABK himself.

I did this (the joke, not the map) and I'm thrilled that someone else is getting blamed for Iceland. https://t.co/QZDo786j0Z — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 23, 2023

And if you don’t already follow @MisterABK on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @MisterABK H/T @